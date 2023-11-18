Hey guys, first time post here and am looking for help with my internet connection with orcon.

I have just replaced my router with an Archer Ax55 after receiving micro disconnections, that only result in games dropping out for around 30 seconds to a minute. I have tried everything to do with my connection, using wired, changing routers now and the problem still persists usually after 4pm till around 2am. I have no idea where to go from here and all Orcon have done is either tell me to reset my router or contact the routers help site resulting in back and fourth for months. I am about to change ISP due to not getting a stable fibre connection for months. Is there anything I can do before I change ISP?