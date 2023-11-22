Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)offers to re-sign to 2degrees
panther2

369 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310795 22-Nov-2023 18:20
Send private message

Hi


Wondering if anyone has received a good offer form 2degrees to resign with them if their contract is coming up to end?


what they offered did it make you stay or leave?


 


 

Create new topic
jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3162563 22-Nov-2023 18:48
Send private message

This old chestnut… Hyphenating words is not nearly so common these days, but the one place they’re still necessary is when, without them, there’s a change in meaning.

resign

and

re-sign

… are kinda opposite in meaning!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
panther2

369 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3162569 22-Nov-2023 18:59
Send private message

Thanks

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3162573 22-Nov-2023 19:24
Send private message

I think you will only get an offer if you ask, otherwise, your plan keeps going on, just out of contract.

 

I got a discount to make my plan the same as the one available on-site. They didn't change it, just gave a 12-month discount. After this, it goes back to the previous price. So I will wait - I have their confirmation as a To Do item on my Outlook with a date just before the contract expires so I know to see what's happening then.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright