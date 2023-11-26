2degrees used to attach my bill to my email which I use for claiming expenses. There has been a change in their new system the new email just shows the full amount due but no statement. It has a button to view the bill but when it takes you to the app there doesn’t seem to be away for me to get my statement which has the statement date and gst component. I rang the call centre they have had multiple complaints about the change and will manually email me my bill. Is there a way on the new app to see and download my statement?