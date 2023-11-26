Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New 2Degrees billing
Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#310846 26-Nov-2023 18:41
Send private message

2degrees used to attach my bill to my email which I use for claiming expenses. There has been a change in their new system the new email just shows the  full amount due but no statement. It has a button to view the bill but when it takes you to the app there doesn’t seem to be away for me to get my statement which has the statement date and gst component. I rang the call centre they have had multiple complaints about the change and will manually email me my bill. Is there a way on the new app to see and download my statement?

Linux
11290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164073 26-Nov-2023 18:49
Send private message

@stu1 Just login to your 2degrees account via https://broadband.2degrees.nz/my2degrees/#/

 

click on ' My bill history ' top right hand corner then you can save a copy .pdf or print it

 

 

 
 
 
 

Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3164090 26-Nov-2023 19:54
Send private message

Linux:

@stu1 Just login to your 2degrees account via https://broadband.2degrees.nz/my2degrees/#/


click on ' My bill history ' top right hand corner then you can save a copy .pdf or print it


 



I don’t have that option




Linux
11290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164091 26-Nov-2023 19:55
Send private message

Are you logging into the website via a computer? If mobile browser you may need to select get desktop site



Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3164092 26-Nov-2023 20:04
Send private message

Linux:

Are you logging into the website via a computer? If mobile browser you may need to select get desktop site



I’m on the iPad I get that option for my mobile bill so can download that as a PDF but not the same options for broadband





Stu1

1724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3164095 26-Nov-2023 20:14
Send private message

@linux thanks heaps for your help ,just worked it out, I was on the old platform as an old user . Have reset password now I get these options . I wouild still prefer they attach it like last month so I don’t have to log in



