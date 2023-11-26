We have our phones set up such that:

One phone is on a $60/month plan with 16GB data

One phone is on a $10/month plan with next to no data

The first phone has its data shared to the second phone (and actually a couple more but not important for this). If the second phone roams to Australia and makes use of the $8/day charge... once its measly data is used up can it continue to use the 16GB of data from the first phone like it would in NZ. Or will it be charged casual data rates abroad in Australia?