More dreadful customer service from the "new" 2 Degrees mobile
Handsomedan

Uber Geek
#310893 29-Nov-2023 11:27
I'll preface this with the fact that I am no longer a customer of 2 Degrees. 

 

 

 

I moved to One NZ on the 1st of November. They offered a similar package but can provide cellular Apple Watch connection, so I jumped ship. 
Shortly after I received a bill from 2 Degrees for the month of services I had just received. I duly paid it. 
I was expecting a pro-rata bill for the few days I continued to use 2Degrees while the Number port was completed. 

 

I was immediately cut off from all 2D services - including the app and website, so I couldn't access bills, charges or anything to do with my account from the moment the port was successful. That was 1 November. 

 

My Billing profile has a billing period from 26th (month) to 25th (next month). I was on the $60 a month plan. 

 

I've just received a bill for the period 26th Oct - 25th Nov. For the full amount of the plan! A plan I have not used or had the privilege of accessing. 

Fast forward to my phone call to the customer service desk. "You're on Post-paid. You owe a month's bill". No - I owe you 5 days of usage, which equates to $10.00. 
Lots of back and forth where the CSR argued that I was wrong and that I would have been told when I went to another provider that I'll be on the hook for a whole month. I never spoke to 2D at any stage. Nobody called to try and prevent me leaving. No emails, no texts, nothing. 
I asked to speak to a supervisor. I was put on hold and then the same lady came back and said I can get a credit for $30.00 and that this was special and intimated i should be grateful. 
I refused the offer and again asked to speak to someone more senior. I got that person, who was rude, officious and basically said that I should know I was on the hook for a month's charges and that the offer was the best i was going to get. 

 

So - I will be paying $30 for services I have not received, despite my insistence that this is effectively theft or fraud. 

 

Suffice to say, I will never go back to 2D or ever encourage anyone to go near them. I'd rather pay more somewhere else that ever deal with this company again. I was once a massive advocate. Never again. 

 

TL;DR - Left 2D mobile. Had 5 days' services worth $10 and was charged $60.00. After arguing with Customer Services I was offered a $30.00 credit and will be required to pay 3x what I should pay. I'll never go back to 2 Degrees. 

 

 




xpd

xpd
Uber Geek
  #3165608 29-Nov-2023 11:35
Dunno what's going on with 2D, but since all the ISP buyouts etc, everything about them seems to be going downhill :(

 

Probably find somewhere in the fine print about paying the full amount, but who reads that stuff....... 




networkn
Networkn
Uber Geek
  #3165667 29-Nov-2023 11:55
I know it shouldn't happen, but mergers often see a drop in customer service in the short term. Lots of new services and software and platforms to learn, training takes time. It's generally a frustrating time for all concerned. 

Handsomedan

Uber Geek
  #3165668 29-Nov-2023 11:59
networkn:

 

I know it shouldn't happen, but mergers often see a drop in customer service in the short term. Lots of new services and software and platforms to learn, training takes time. It's generally a frustrating time for all concerned. 

 

yeah, I think the issue is that 2D used to have great Customer Service and they've been merged with a company renowned for it's terrible service. And they've adopted the latter's practices rather than the former's. 




turtleattacks
Ultimate Geek
  #3165671 29-Nov-2023 12:04
networkn:

 

I know it shouldn't happen, but mergers often see a drop in customer service in the short term. Lots of new services and software and platforms to learn, training takes time. It's generally a frustrating time for all concerned. 

 

 

I personally think they should have IPO'd. It would have been a nice cash injection for Trilogy who had been very patient with 2d, compared to their Bolivia telco investment. 

The Vocus 'merge' was more like a buyout by Vocus where many senior executives from Vocus took up roles in 2D. You will see that most of the heads in 2d were ex-Vocus. 

 

Their existing Siebel was always terrible to use and it had nil integration with their broadband customer system from Snap.

 

This is my outsider's opinion anyway, however I did have the privilege to work in 2d for a few years just before the merge.  

 

 

 

 




RunningMan
Uber Geek
  #3165672 29-Nov-2023 12:06
It looks like the info you were told aligns with the T&Cs.

 

From the help page https://www.2degrees.nz/help/account-and-billing/manage-account/manage-your-pay-monthly-account#cancel-plan 

 

How do I cancel my Pay Monthly mobile plan?

 

 

If you're thinking of cancelling your mobile plan, you'll need to give us a call on 200 from your 2degrees mobile, 0800 022 022 from any New Zealand phone, or +64 22 200 2000 from overseas.

 

If you terminate your existing plan or change to another plan at any time, you will be liable for all charges, including your monthly plan fee, up to your next billing date. For example, if you terminated your plan on 20 June and your billing date was 30 June, you’d be charged your monthly plan fee, and any other charges you incur, up to 30 June.

 

Have a read of our Pay Monthly Terms and Conditions, and check out this page if you have an interest-free phone with us.

 

 

 

Article last updated on 21 July 2020

 

 

 

That being said, it was not easy to find that info. Browsing the pay monthly plans there's no link to the T&Cs in the Things to Know link, and what seems to be the Terms & Conditions: Mobile Plans near the bottom of the page is just terms specific to mobile plans. I may have missed a link somewhere, but found it hard to find the details.

 

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3165674 29-Nov-2023 12:09
I am sure on the following bill cycle date you will then be credited for the part month you did not use

DeroyBoy
Ultimate Geek
  #3165675 29-Nov-2023 12:09
I stopped working for 2degrees almost 2 years ago, prior to them being sold, and the change to bill full month instead of pro rata when a customer ported out occurred while I was there so this is not a new change.

 

At the time I thought this change went against the fighting for fair advertising claims that were being made.

 
 
 
 

Handsomedan

Uber Geek
  #3165676 29-Nov-2023 12:10
RunningMan:

 

It looks like the info you were told aligns with the T&Cs.

 

From the help page https://www.2degrees.nz/help/account-and-billing/manage-account/manage-your-pay-monthly-account#cancel-plan 

 

How do I cancel my Pay Monthly mobile plan?

 

If you're thinking of cancelling your mobile plan, you'll need to give us a call on 200 from your 2degrees mobile, 0800 022 022 from any New Zealand phone, or +64 22 200 2000 from overseas.

 

If you terminate your existing plan or change to another plan at any time, you will be liable for all charges, including your monthly plan fee, up to your next billing date. For example, if you terminated your plan on 20 June and your billing date was 30 June, you’d be charged your monthly plan fee, and any other charges you incur, up to 30 June.

 

Have a read of our Pay Monthly Terms and Conditions, and check out this page if you have an interest-free phone with us.

 

Article last updated on 21 July 2020

  That being said, it was not easy to find that info. Browsing the pay monthly plans there's no link to the T&Cs in the Things to Know link, and what seems to be the Terms & Conditions: Mobile Plans near the bottom of the page is just terms specific to mobile plans. I may have missed a link somewhere, but found it hard to find the details.

 

Whether it's part of the T's and C's or not - the experience is one that definitely makes you want to NEVER go back. 

 

I'll certainly never ever be an advocate for 2D or any of their sister brands




snj

snj
Master Geek
  #3165677 29-Nov-2023 12:10
It's buried in their terms (https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/personal/mobile/pay-monthly/pay-monthly-terms-and-conditions) 24.1:

 

 

Where your Account and/or any Connection(s) to a Service is terminated for a reason that is not due to an unlawful act or omission, or a material breach of this Agreement by 2degrees, then you must pay us on termination:

 

     

  1. any applicable early termination charges;
  2. all other Charges incurred up to the date of termination, including any Mobile Phone repayment balance and your monthly Plan fee, up to your next Billing Date (for example if you terminated your plan on 20 June and your Billing Date was 30 June you would be charged your monthly Plan fee, and any other Charges you incur, up to 30 June); and 
  3. any other moneys payable by you under this Agreement. 

 

 

Better than Spark's old policy of 30 days notice on Open Term. But crux is, best to port on last few days of the plan. Not mid cycle. [Edit: Looks like I got beaten to it, but yeah. Seems like there are plenty of places this is set out]

Handsomedan

Uber Geek
  #3165679 29-Nov-2023 12:15
snj:

 

But crux is, best to port on last few days of the plan. Not mid cycle. 

 

 

I'd attempted the port on the 25th Oct, but it all went sideways at the time. Took until 1st Nov to happen. 




