Every month on the 12th I receive a bill for my Gigatown Fibre Connection (1000/500) that I originally obtained through Snap Internet.

Sometime after the 18th of the month I log onto my 2D Account and pay the charge.

This month I logged on (21st November) and found that I had been ported onto the new My 2Degrees and that I didn't seem to have a bill to pay.

Fast forward to tonight (29th November) and the new My 2Degrees has more information but yet no new bill



What I found interesting is that my Gigatown connection is now referred to as Fibre300 and a quick speed test shows that I am only getting 300 down and roughly 90 up across 3 different devices in the house.



My Fritzbox shows that things were changed remotely on the 22nd November to this new speed



I am sure it is well within 2D Terms and Conditions to reduce my speed (while still paying the same), but I am rather 'annoyed' at the moment.





Has anyone else with an old plan noticed the sly change?