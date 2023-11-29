Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Speed Changes in conjunction with new account page
nzkiwiman

2585 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 390

Subscriber

#310907 29-Nov-2023 19:55
Send private message

Every month on the 12th I receive a bill for my Gigatown Fibre Connection (1000/500) that I originally obtained through Snap Internet.
Sometime after the 18th of the month I log onto my 2D Account and pay the charge.
This month I logged on (21st November) and found that I had been ported onto the new My 2Degrees and that I didn't seem to have a bill to pay.
Fast forward to tonight (29th November) and the new My 2Degrees has more information but yet no new bill

What I found interesting is that my Gigatown connection is now referred to as Fibre300 and a quick speed test shows that I am only getting 300 down and roughly 90 up across 3 different devices in the house.

My Fritzbox shows that things were changed remotely on the 22nd November to this new speed

I am sure it is well within 2D Terms and Conditions to reduce my speed (while still paying the same), but I am rather 'annoyed' at the moment.


Has anyone else with an old plan noticed the sly change?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
chrisvp
22 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 42

Trusted
2degrees

  #3166201 30-Nov-2023 09:40
Send private message

Thanks @nzkiwiman.  This was not intentional and your escalation has identified 11 impacted customers we'll touch base with to correct ASAP. Apologies for the inconvenience :(



nzkiwiman

2585 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 390

Subscriber

  #3166205 30-Nov-2023 09:50
Send private message

Thanks Chris

nzkiwiman

2585 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 390

Subscriber

  #3166746 1-Dec-2023 10:59
Send private message

This has been resolved; plan is now Fibre1000 at my grandfathered rate



dauckland
290 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 27

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170132 9-Dec-2023 19:04
Send private message

Not sure if related but my Orcon hyperfibre 2 download speeds got cut to 1.5 same day
Upload is still 2Gb but can’t get more than 1.5 down
Damian

