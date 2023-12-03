Hi team,



We have recently switched to 2degrees fibre from Spark.



Currently using Spark modem configured with 2degrees settings, but we cannot establish an internet connection.



The settings we are using as below



WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

NAT: Enabled

NAT: Enabled



Contacted customer support but even they were unable to troubleshoot.



The LAN 1 light does not come on when ONT is connected to the modem. Have tried using different cables (no change)



Tried connecting to LAN 2 on ONT (no change)



ONT and connection was fine with spark before the switchover a few days ago. So it's highly unlikely that fault with the ONT.







Can anyone please assist?



Thank you