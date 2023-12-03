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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees, Unable to establish an internet connection
Ash222

4 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 5


#310957 3-Dec-2023 11:50
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Hi team,

We have recently switched to 2degrees fibre from Spark.

Currently using Spark modem configured with 2degrees settings, but we cannot establish an internet connection.

The settings we are using as below

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
802.1Q: Enabled
VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
802.1P (Priority): 0
IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
MTU Size: 1492 or 1500
NAT: Enabled
NAT: Enabled

Contacted customer support but even they were unable to troubleshoot.

The LAN 1 light does not come on when ONT is connected to the modem. Have tried using different cables (no change)

Tried connecting to LAN 2 on ONT (no change)

ONT and connection was fine with spark before the switchover a few days ago. So it's highly unlikely that fault with the ONT.



Can anyone please assist?

Thank you

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Lorenceo
904 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3167401 3-Dec-2023 13:18
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Based on the LAN1 (and LAN2?) LEDs not turning on, it sounds like the ONT doesn't have a service provisioned to either port yet.
Did 2degrees tell you which port to use in a welcome email or similar?



Ash222

4 posts

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+1 received by user: 5


  #3167624 3-Dec-2023 17:43
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No, there are no specific instructions regarding to which port is assigned in the email.


nztim
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TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3167719 4-Dec-2023 01:25
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Agree, sounds like no port is provisioned with any service I would ask 2degrees to take a look at this for you.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



chrisvp
27 posts

Geek
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2degrees

  #3167804 4-Dec-2023 08:58
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hi, we've identified the wrong ONT (there are two at the location) has been activated. It's being corrected this morning.

 

Regards

Ash222

4 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 5


#3167851 4-Dec-2023 10:43
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issue resolved with the help of Chris, the connection has been assigned to the wrong ONT of the property. 

 

 

 

Now all sorted, internet is up and running. 

 

 

 

Cheers!

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