Hope that this post may solicit a response from 2D

Received email saying my Broadband account , paid automatically by Credit Card, is Overdue .. true as I have a new Credit Card (QR code scam quickly spotted by ASB whilst setting up the new Sky Box)

So try to log into my account but credentials are incorrect...this despite using the email address of the incoming account late notice.

So lets call....get to billing/broadband/payment/chat to a person...am I calling about a prize/ sorry about network issues...........cut off (tried 3 times same result)

Try paying directly on line..it identifies me correctly as it tells me the balance outstanding...I agree to the surcharge...asked to enter my CC and before the first 8 digits are entered (the same eight digits from my previous card)...automated response that card is invalid...

Try logging in again...if you are a customer from way way back click here....I'm in...but no ability to update CC details as you have to go to the new web log in but I can request a password reset so I can sort it out. No email received ....try again same result....

now stuck in a loop

not impressed at all as this is the first time I have resorted to using this number for several years..

PS.. forgot to add that my 2D mobile account which is also paid by CC has been updated with the new CC...but why are they not linked or why no ability to link the accounts