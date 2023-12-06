I was previously with MyRepublic NZ, now with 2Degrees since August 2023 for my broadband service (Currently paying $108/month for 950/500Mbps + Landline + Static IP)

I also have a Pay Monthly Mobile plan with 2Degrees (Since 2017).

2Degrees offer a $10/month discount for bundling your broadband and mobile services, while I was an existing mobile customer and have since been migrated to broadband after 2Degrees brought MyRepublic NZ.

They have advised I am not eligible for this discount - While I am a 2Degrees customer, I am not on '2Degrees pricing'... as I am still on the legacy MYR plan: ($108/month for 950/500Mbps + Landline + Static IP)

Now that 2Degrees have an offer worth entering a contract for 'Jump in the one million dollar prize pool' - I am not eligible for this promotion as I am an 'existing 2Degrees customer'.

So not only am I not eligible for a $10/month discount, I also do not qualify for any in-market offers.

I expressed my disappointment and 2Degrees have provided me with a counter offer

Unlimited Ultimate Fiber 900/500MBPS plan - $109/month + $15/month for landline.

- Monthly discount of $15 for 12 months.

- 1st month on us (broadband plan only).

- $10 Pay monthly mobile bundle discount.

- Your monthly price will be $84/month + $15/month for landline. (No static IP).

Please note this is a 12-month contract and an Early Exit of up to $199 + any credit clawback applies if canceled within 12 months.

I want to understand if anybody has similar billing experiences with 2Degrees, and if they were successful in challenging their policies?



Is there anyway for me to drop my landline subscription, but retain your landline phone number?

(Even if I need to purchase the phone number).

(This is a requirement for older family members who suffer from brain disease).

While I haven't had performance issues, I can't help but dwell on this billing issue..