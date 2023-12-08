Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Problems with 2degrees voice calls over Whatsapp
linw

2846 posts

Uber Geek


#311032 8-Dec-2023 19:26
Send private message

Wondering if someone can help. My wife's and my Android phones were on Skinny and our use of Whatsapp calling were no problem. But we have recently changed to 2degrees and now when my son voice calls from Australia, he can hear me but his voice volume is very low. 

 

This is same with two phones here and two phones from Australia.

 

There seems to be a need for clearance and I was asked for a group add. Now there is a contact group labelled '2degrees' with his ph no. in it. This was never a need with Skinny.

 

Then I called my wife's phone over Whatsapp. The voice volume wasn't great and both our phones had a message that the signal was weak. The Skinny/signal was 1 dot in our locn and the 2degrees is 4. A mystery how Skinny worked fine and 2d not. 

 

Just wanted to see if something rang a bell with someone.

 

TIA.

 

PS don't ask me to ring 2d for help. Much pain there!!

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169854 8-Dec-2023 19:57
Send private message

That makes no sense. WhatsApp calls work over data, nothing to do with your provider. I would suggest trying another app like for example Facebook Messenger, FaceTime or Signal. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



linw

2846 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169858 8-Dec-2023 20:52
Send private message

Thanks, Michael. Of course. I jumped to a stupid conclusion.

 

As an aside, I was with Orcon now I see it is now labelled 2degrees on speedtest. I have to stop mixing them now!

 

I will try again tomorrow just in case there is some fault. Then I will have to see if my son and I can try with Messenger. Never used it myself.

Linux
11317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170216 10-Dec-2023 08:21
Send private message

I call my mate in AU often over Whatsapp and zero issues over mobile data or fibre 



linw

2846 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170435 10-Dec-2023 21:20
Send private message

Thanks, all good now. What I didn't know was that he was travelling away from home so not near his wifi so that seems to be the problem. But, what do I know!!

Oblivian
7285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3170462 10-Dec-2023 23:10
Send private message

Part of it may be marketing/familiarity (or not noticing the 'data charges may apply ' to click)

I know of two older folk that couldn't put 2+2 when the pushes for say viber, jam you with 'make calls for free' and the assumption was made by the non techo users they used the towers, not a form of VoIP using data.

Similarly when it had issues because they turned off data when at home and couldn't work out wifi/4g priority when on the fringes of range.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright