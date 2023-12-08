Wondering if someone can help. My wife's and my Android phones were on Skinny and our use of Whatsapp calling were no problem. But we have recently changed to 2degrees and now when my son voice calls from Australia, he can hear me but his voice volume is very low.

This is same with two phones here and two phones from Australia.

There seems to be a need for clearance and I was asked for a group add. Now there is a contact group labelled '2degrees' with his ph no. in it. This was never a need with Skinny.

Then I called my wife's phone over Whatsapp. The voice volume wasn't great and both our phones had a message that the signal was weak. The Skinny/signal was 1 dot in our locn and the 2degrees is 4. A mystery how Skinny worked fine and 2d not.

Just wanted to see if something rang a bell with someone.

TIA.

PS don't ask me to ring 2d for help. Much pain there!!