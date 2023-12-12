Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees fibre broadband connection issue
EvilSteve

232 posts

Master Geek


#311073 12-Dec-2023 04:17
Send private message quote this post

I've been away overseas for a while and during that time the Mrs has said the internet isn't working.
I fully expected to come back and reset the ONT and router and everything would be hunky dory, technology tends to just hate her.

Reseting either the ONT or router sometimes resulted in a small period of internet but usually no longer than a minute.

Before I spend some time on the phone with 2degrees I was wondering if it was possible to determine if the problem is more likely to be a router issue (my problem) or a isp problem. I'm using an "aftermarket" router so I'm not sure 2degrees could be much help if the problem is in my network.
I don't have a spare router handy but I do have these logs (hopefully attached) from my Asus rt-ax82u that seem to show the modem hanging up on me? Are these logs useful at all? Or should I just call 2degrees?



It seems to do this over and over:

12 03:41:02 BWDPI: force to flush flowcache entries
Dec 12 03:41:02 kernel: udb_core lock_num = 7
Dec 12 03:41:02 BWDPI: rollback fc
Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: SHN Release Version: 2.0.1 d2ff630-21224-1
Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: UDB Core Version: 0.2.20
Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: Registered DNS Req parsing
Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: sizeof forward pkt param = 192
Dec 12 03:41:08 BWDPI: fun bitmap = 23
Dec 12 03:41:09 kernel: Archer TCP Pure ACK Enabled
Dec 12 03:41:09 rc_service: ip-up 23960:notify_rc stop_samba
Dec 12 03:41:09 Samba Server: smb daemon is stopped
Dec 12 03:41:10 rc_service: ip-up 23960:notify_rc start_samba
Dec 12 03:41:12 pppd[7098]: Connected to 84:26:2b:64:41:71 via interface vlan10
Dec 12 03:41:12 pppd[7098]: Connect: ppp0 vlan10
Dec 12 03:41:13 ddns: WAN(0) IP is empty.(10)
Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: PAP authentication succeeded
Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: peer from calling number 84:26:2B:64:41:71 authorized
Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: local IP address 100.65.31.192
Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: remote IP address 101.98.0.122
Dec 12 03:41:15 wan: finish adding multi routes
Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24016]: shutting down MiniUPnPd
Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd: it is advised to use network interface name instead of 192.168.50.1/255.255.255.0
Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24386]: HTTP listening on port 50786
Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24386]: Listening for NAT-PMP/PCP traffic on port 5351
Dec 12 03:41:18 pppd[7098]: Connection terminated.
Dec 12 03:41:18 pppd[7098]: Modem hangup

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Spyware
3265 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3170933 12-Dec-2023 09:22
Send private message quote this post

You need to change WAN interface config to DHCP (rather than PPPoE) with vlan id=10.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Protect your online activity with NordVPN (affiliate link).

Cxf

Cxf
8 posts

Wannabe Geek

2degrees

  #3170935 12-Dec-2023 09:36
Send private message quote this post

The router had authenticated with both PPP and DHCP, kicked both and we're back online with 1 session and Evilsteve has confirmed his internet access has restored. Pm'd the user to double check settings of the router, agree with Spyware to just use DHCP.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 