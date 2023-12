I've been away overseas for a while and during that time the Mrs has said the internet isn't working.I fully expected to come back and reset the ONT and router and everything would be hunky dory, technology tends to just hate her.Reseting either the ONT or router sometimes resulted in a small period of internet but usually no longer than a minute.Before I spend some time on the phone with 2degrees I was wondering if it was possible to determine if the problem is more likely to be a router issue (my problem) or a isp problem. I'm using an "aftermarket" router so I'm not sure 2degrees could be much help if the problem is in my network.I don't have a spare router handy but I do have these logs (hopefully attached) from my Asus rt-ax82u that seem to show the modem hanging up on me? Are these logs useful at all? Or should I just call 2degrees?It seems to do this over and over:12 03:41:02 BWDPI: force to flush flowcache entriesDec 12 03:41:02 kernel: udb_core lock_num = 7Dec 12 03:41:02 BWDPI: rollback fcDec 12 03:41:08 kernel: SHN Release Version: 2.0.1 d2ff630-21224-1Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: UDB Core Version: 0.2.20Dec 12 03:41:08 kernel: Registered DNS Req parsingDec 12 03:41:08 kernel: sizeof forward pkt param = 192Dec 12 03:41:08 BWDPI: fun bitmap = 23Dec 12 03:41:09 kernel: Archer TCP Pure ACK EnabledDec 12 03:41:09 rc_service: ip-up 23960:notify_rc stop_sambaDec 12 03:41:09 Samba Server: smb daemon is stoppedDec 12 03:41:10 rc_service: ip-up 23960:notify_rc start_sambaDec 12 03:41:12 pppd[7098]: Connected to 84:26:2b:64:41:71 via interface vlan10Dec 12 03:41:12 pppd[7098]: Connect: ppp0 vlan10Dec 12 03:41:13 ddns: WAN(0) IP is empty.(10)Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: PAP authentication succeededDec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: peer from calling number 84:26:2B:64:41:71 authorizedDec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: local IP address 100.65.31.192Dec 12 03:41:15 pppd[7098]: remote IP address 101.98.0.122Dec 12 03:41:15 wan: finish adding multi routesDec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24016]: shutting down MiniUPnPdDec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd: it is advised to use network interface name instead of 192.168.50.1/255.255.255.0Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24386]: HTTP listening on port 50786Dec 12 03:41:16 miniupnpd[24386]: Listening for NAT-PMP/PCP traffic on port 5351Dec 12 03:41:18 pppd[7098]: Connection terminated.Dec 12 03:41:18 pppd[7098]: Modem hangup