Hi All

I made a plan change with Orcon and went down from 1000 to 300/100 and also decided to give the Orbi System a try RBR350 + 1 Satellite. I previously had the old reliable FritzBox and might have to go back...

I set it all up, the Orbi NetGear App is pretty hit and miss, sometimes loads sometimes doesn't. The Web Interface limited as well.

So I have the Router to the ONT, Satellite is hard wired to the Router via wall cabling and everything works, I get decent WiFi around the house and wired connections are good.



Except these issues:

My Wife has an Android 14 phone with a Home and Work profile, the Work profile dings saying there's new messages but Outlook never shows them, disconnect from WiFi and let 4G takeover, the messages appear in Outlook...

My Android 14 phone will just not login to Microsoft Teams at all on WiFi or not refresh if I set it up on Data... I have uninstalled the app, cleared the data, reinstalled and it always fails on either Signing In, something went wrong with the network or it gets further and asks for MFA, I enter the code and just stalls there on "Are you trying to sign in?" and spins forever... Again if I disconnect from WiFi and use 4G I can immediately login, MFA and Teams is all working. But if I turn WiFi back on, disable mobile data my Teams Channels / Chats just never refresh...

So far I've tried, changing the default Wireless Settings region to NZ instead of Australia. Disabling SIP ALG and flicking NAT Filtering from Secure to Open. No Joy.

Both are connected via WiFi 6 and show Excellent Signal Strength 1200Mbps connection speed.

My wired desktop Win10 PC has no issues connecting and logging into Teams...



Any ideas?

Thanks,

Matt