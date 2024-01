Fair question.

In retrospect I should've posted in https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66 rather than here - didn't see that before, my bad. I think the ONT came with the house and not from 2D, hence posted and didn't call.

If the mods can move this thread, please do so.

Curiously, using a different power adapter for the ONT has solved the problem. So it seems the ONT's original power adapter is faulty. I've not dealt with ONT problems before - how do I get a replacement power adapter?

I've seen https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement but that appears to be a 6 pin plug into the ONT, whereas mine is a barrel.