WAN config "not active" after move to 2degrees fibre
#311310 5-Jan-2024 08:18
Kia Ora!

I have recently made the move to 2degrees fibre (from Quic fibre pppoe) and connection happened super quick, same day even. I’ve seen some great performance from the network but seem to have a conundrum.

As mentioned, moving day caught me off guard and my network switched over before I realised leaving me with the option to log in to my router via web browser (USG) and update the settings from pppoe to dhcp. All worked well and internet is flowing but I have noticed that my WAN config in Unifi controller is displaying “Not Active” and my ping monitor on the dashboard is no longer there. I see that the WAN IP on the router is 0.0.0.0.

I’ve googled and googled and am at a dead end so far. I am a bit of a novice in networking but always interested to learn something new. Any help would be greatly appreciated.






Jamie

  #3177928 5-Jan-2024 10:32
Make sure the connection is set to DHCP and vlan 10 for the WAN, you need to configure https://unifi.ui.com/ not the mobile app.

 
 
 
 

  #3177931 5-Jan-2024 11:34
Hey, thanks!

I originally configured on the web and all settings are as per 2degrees. I have internet connectivity- that’s not the issue.

Cheers!

  #3177935 5-Jan-2024 12:00
Try a new cable then, if that doesn’t work forget and re-provision the usg. Also make sure all UniFi applications and firmware are up to date.



  #3178194 5-Jan-2024 22:13
Thanks, I’ll give those 2 solutions a go

  #3178334 6-Jan-2024 12:36
fearandloathing: Try a new cable then, if that doesn’t work forget and re-provision the usg. Also make sure all UniFi applications and firmware are up to date.


Update: neither changing the cable or removing the USG and re provisioning did the trick. It’s so weird..

