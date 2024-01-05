Kia Ora!
I have recently made the move to 2degrees fibre (from Quic fibre pppoe) and connection happened super quick, same day even. I’ve seen some great performance from the network but seem to have a conundrum.
As mentioned, moving day caught me off guard and my network switched over before I realised leaving me with the option to log in to my router via web browser (USG) and update the settings from pppoe to dhcp. All worked well and internet is flowing but I have noticed that my WAN config in Unifi controller is displaying “Not Active” and my ping monitor on the dashboard is no longer there. I see that the WAN IP on the router is 0.0.0.0.
I’ve googled and googled and am at a dead end so far. I am a bit of a novice in networking but always interested to learn something new. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Jamie