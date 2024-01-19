Righto, reason I asked is two-fold - first, you run the risk of losing support for the modem if you try to reflash or otherwise hack it, and second, technically you also run the risk of a nasty letter if you put the SIM into a different device.

If you were on the $80 mobile plan, it being a mobile plan there are no such restrictions. I use one of these with the $80 plan as my broadband currently. I have it locked to Band 28 exclusively (avoiding the 5MHz L900 on my local site).

FWIW I also found the B535 unsuitable for for my family when I tested it as it has loses its brain if you have more than about a dozen devices attached to the network - some of them will just be randomly disconnected and it can take a modem reboot to get them back. Between computers, phones, Nintendo Switches and a bunch of internet-connected things we were easily overwhelming it.