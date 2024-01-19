Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees B535-933 4g Modem lock to bands
Bonal961

#311474 19-Jan-2024 05:51
Hey all first time poster, apologies if answered elsewhere. I have Huawei (Soyealink) B535-933 4g Modem from 2degrees. I live just outside of town in Waikato with no fixed Internet and 2degrees are only provider who will allow 4g. In the evening I am often stuck with 2mbps download speeds, whereas in the morning 40 mbps is possible. I have worked out it defaults to band 8 when slow and bands 3 and to a lesser extent 28 are fastest.

 

 

 

Questions: am I able to lock to thee bands? And can I setup aggregation on this modem? I understand 2degrees won't allow me to BYO modem? Do they offer a better modem that I could request?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

coffeebaron
  #3183773 19-Jan-2024 07:48
Where in Waikato are you? Does the modem have an external antenna? Some One NZ resellers do allow unlocked SIM, so more choice of devices.




SaltyNZ
  #3183792 19-Jan-2024 08:36
I do not believe the stock 2degrees firmware on those devices will allow you to do that. Are you using a Wireless Broadband service or the $80 Unlimited Mobile plan?




Bonal961

  #3183806 19-Jan-2024 09:00
Thanks for your replies. I am just outside Cambridge. Cell mapper doesn't show One NZ to be a great option for me, and I am otherwise happy with 2degrees so not keen to change.

 

 

 

Anybody tried the hacks online for these modems? 



Bonal961

  #3183807 19-Jan-2024 09:00
And sorry, I am using the standard Wireless Broadband service as a business customer. 

SaltyNZ
  #3183814 19-Jan-2024 09:14
Righto, reason I asked is two-fold - first, you run the risk of losing support for the modem if you try to reflash or otherwise hack it, and second, technically you also run the risk of a nasty letter if you put the SIM into a different device.

 

If you were on the $80 mobile plan, it being a mobile plan there are no such restrictions. I use one of these with the $80 plan as my broadband currently. I have it locked to Band 28 exclusively (avoiding the 5MHz L900 on my local site).

 

FWIW I also found the B535 unsuitable for for my family when I tested it as it has loses its brain if you have more than about a dozen devices attached to the network - some of them will just be randomly disconnected and it can take a modem reboot to get them back. Between computers, phones, Nintendo Switches and a bunch of internet-connected things we were easily overwhelming it.




nztim
  #3183820 19-Jan-2024 09:29
SaltyNZ:

 

If you were on the $80 mobile plan, it being a mobile plan there are no such restrictions. I use one of these with the $80 plan as my broadband currently. I have it locked to Band 28 exclusively (avoiding the 5MHz L900 on my local site).

 

 

Chateau is a brilliant device, just requires someone technical to setup and maintain.




Bonal961

  #3183822 19-Jan-2024 09:35
I had assumed hacking the modem wouldn't be a smart option, but glad to have that confirmed! And thanks for the modem tip. 

 

 

 

On the $80 mobile plan, it looks like your speeds are reduced after 100gb. Am I looking at the right plan? Or does that speed reduction not really matter because it was never that fast anyway?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

