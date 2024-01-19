Hey all first time poster, apologies if answered elsewhere. I have Huawei (Soyealink) B535-933 4g Modem from 2degrees. I live just outside of town in Waikato with no fixed Internet and 2degrees are only provider who will allow 4g. In the evening I am often stuck with 2mbps download speeds, whereas in the morning 40 mbps is possible. I have worked out it defaults to band 8 when slow and bands 3 and to a lesser extent 28 are fastest.
Questions: am I able to lock to thee bands? And can I setup aggregation on this modem? I understand 2degrees won't allow me to BYO modem? Do they offer a better modem that I could request?
Thanks in advance