2degrees calls dropping

n95

n95

188 posts

Master Geek


#311510 22-Jan-2024 16:45
Send private message quote this post

Wondering if there are any 2degrees techies on here that might have some ideas to why calls should be dropping.

 

Coincidently this started after a cell tower upgrade (complete removal/replacement of all aerials). I thought we were getting 5g, but alas, still 4g ☹

 

If I make or receive a call 8 out of 10 times the call will drop withing 10 seconds. Strangely I don’t think it has ever dropped the call after I call back?

 

I have confirmed the same issue with 2 other 2degrees customers, living in different parts of town.

 

Of course, emailing or calling I’m just going around in circles. Standard reply – do a network reset, turn phone on and off, make sure you have the latest firmware/software, check coverage in your area etc.

 

On the coverage, I work directly over the rd from the tower and calls still drop.

Create new topic
DjShadow
3962 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3185266 22-Jan-2024 16:53
Send private message quote this post

Possible the cellsite is still being tested and tuned.

 

Does your phone support Wifi Calling?

 
 
 
 

n95

n95

188 posts

Master Geek


  #3185267 22-Jan-2024 16:59
Send private message quote this post

Forgot to mention the upgrade happened late November, so I'd like to think they finished testing by now?

 

Yes works fine on wifi calling but of course I'm not always near wifi. The other annoying thing about wifi calling is there is no handover to cellular when you leave wifi coverage area. 

 

DjShadow:

 

Possible the cellsite is still being tested and tuned.

 

Does your phone support Wifi Calling?

 

Andib
1301 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3185272 22-Jan-2024 17:39
Send private message quote this post

Good luck, I had a similar issue with calls dropping. After 3 months of getting nowhere logging tickets only to be told ‘I need to replace my sim’ and for the next time I phoned to report a drop the next agent not being able to find any references to my previous reports (my fault for not pushing to get a copy of the ticket number).

I ended up swapping networks and the issues went away.




n95

n95

188 posts

Master Geek


  #3185273 22-Jan-2024 17:48
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I suspect this will be my solution too

Andib: ...I ended up swapping networks and the issues went away.

SaltyNZ
7044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185275 22-Jan-2024 18:02
Send private message quote this post

PM me your location and MSISDN and I will pass it to the RAN team to investigate.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

n95

n95

188 posts

Master Geek


  #3185276 22-Jan-2024 18:08
Send private message quote this post

Thanks SaltyNZ

 

SaltyNZ:

 

PM me your location and MSISDN and I will pass it to the RAN team to investigate.

 

Create new topic





