Wondering if there are any 2degrees techies on here that might have some ideas to why calls should be dropping.

Coincidently this started after a cell tower upgrade (complete removal/replacement of all aerials). I thought we were getting 5g, but alas, still 4g ☹

If I make or receive a call 8 out of 10 times the call will drop withing 10 seconds. Strangely I don’t think it has ever dropped the call after I call back?

I have confirmed the same issue with 2 other 2degrees customers, living in different parts of town.

Of course, emailing or calling I’m just going around in circles. Standard reply – do a network reset, turn phone on and off, make sure you have the latest firmware/software, check coverage in your area etc.

On the coverage, I work directly over the rd from the tower and calls still drop.