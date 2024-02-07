Hi all.

Any 2d users that use usenet around here? I am experiencing a drop in speeds from around 80-90 MB/s to 40-50 MB/s max. But usually less. Started around December I think but could have been earlier.

It appears on the surface that speed is capped per connection, as the speed scales up with the connection numbers. This isn't generally normal for usenet.

The issue follows providers (frugal and eweka tested) is present with test files also.

Issues present on linux in various clients, and testing with SABnzbd portable on Windows. Windows test was much slower, so probably not relevant.

SAB status test;

240MB/s+ download and inc folder speeds.

~88-90MB/s Internet bandwidth.

119/443/563 ports all identical speeds.

Completing tests using settings from here results in an identical speed cap.

SABnzbd - Wiki - High speed Downloading

Thanks.