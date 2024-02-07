Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees and Usenet- go slow
Psilan

822 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311695 7-Feb-2024 18:37
Hi all.

 

 

 

Any 2d users that use usenet around here? I am experiencing a drop in speeds from around 80-90 MB/s to 40-50 MB/s max. But usually less. Started around December I think but could have been earlier.

 

 

 

It appears on the surface that speed is capped per connection, as the speed scales up with the connection numbers. This isn't generally normal for usenet.

 

The issue follows providers (frugal and eweka tested) is present with test files also.

 

Issues present on linux in various clients, and testing with SABnzbd portable on Windows. Windows test was much slower, so probably not relevant.

 

SAB status test;

 

240MB/s+ download and inc folder speeds.

 

~88-90MB/s Internet bandwidth.

 

119/443/563 ports all identical speeds.

 

 

 

Completing tests using settings from here results in an identical speed cap.

 

SABnzbd - Wiki - High speed Downloading

 

 

 

Thanks.

timmmay
19705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192099 7-Feb-2024 19:49
Well, they're probably having to tunnel the traffic back to 1984, so you've got to give some allowance for that 😂

 
 
 
 

Psilan

822 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192103 7-Feb-2024 19:57
timmmay:

Well, they're probably having to tunnel the traffic back to 1984, so you've got to give some allowance for that 😂



Yea I need it sorted to browse the web at 90MB/s in msdos. Someone please help me!

yitz
1891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3192133 7-Feb-2024 20:57
It was around that time 2degrees cut over from using Vocus international transit to Hurricane Electric bandwidth so probably due to that? 

 



skewt
711 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192144 7-Feb-2024 21:15
Im on 2degrees

 

My SAB stats:

 

 

Download folder speed  

 

450.7 MB/s  /downloads/incomplete

 

 

 

Complete folder speed  

 

463.7 MB/s  /downloads/complete

 

 

 

Internet Bandwidth  

 

99.5 MB/s  796 Mbps

 

 

 

Tried the 10gb test file and only get around 50MB/s

 

 

 

Cant say when it dropped in speed as I haven't been using usenet for last few months as my blocks had ran out

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Psilan

822 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3192169 7-Feb-2024 21:36
Great info. Appreciate that.

 

Never knew about Hurricane.

 

My 2d plan is pretty cheap and generous, so maybe I'll grin and bear it. :)

