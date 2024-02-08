Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees mobile price increases
Stu1

1369 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#311713 8-Feb-2024 20:16
Received an email today new plan and more data Mo money . I started this plan on $35 and amazing how much it’s increased over the last couple of years. I am not fussed about lots of data as work at home and probably use my phone more for work calls than the data side. The next plan down is 3gb and 300 minutes at $40 per month . Are there any other good options out there ? . The prices are getting crazy for mid range users


Your new plan is $50 a month and includes:

10GB Carryover data
Unlimited* calls to 2degrees numbers
Unlimited* Minutes to NZ and Aus
Unlimited* texts to NZ and Aus
​Data Hotspotting
Plus, your free data hour each day with Data Clock

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7550 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192608 8-Feb-2024 20:35
I signed up to the $35pm plan about 3 months ago. Last month received the email that it's going up to $40. Great that they're offering more data, but surely if the data originally on offer wasn't enough, I'd have signed up for the next tier up to start with?

It seems every week something is going up in price. If only income increased at the same rate (or at all!).




cokemaster
Exited
4819 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192609 8-Feb-2024 20:36
That’s insane for 10GB. Madness for 3GB.

I’ve still got friends and family on One NZ 40GB endless (team plan) with all of the calling/sms benefits for $39.10.




l43a2
1755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3192611 8-Feb-2024 20:38
the 40$ plan goes to 5GB of data doesn't it?







michaelmurfy
meow
12383 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192616 8-Feb-2024 20:53
What really annoys me here is competition should bring prices down.

 

Not put prices up with the "oh, you're getting extra now". In a cost of living crisis the last thing people want is prices going up and often those on these plans may be fit for purpose.

 

Come on 2degrees, again, using your own words against you that isn't fighting for fair as you're the one who truly benefit out of this, not the customer. It's getting downright stupid that all providers in NZ have done this.

 

You're not the same 2degrees who actually did the fighting to bring prices down for everyone and increase competition in New Zealand anymore. Instead, you've proven yourself to be yet another money hungry corporate who simply doesn't give a shit about the customer.




Oblivian
6993 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3192618 8-Feb-2024 20:57
I keep seeing ads on broadcast tv for fighting fair.. for businesses.

Guess the focus has shifted.

Stu1

1369 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3192623 8-Feb-2024 21:15
l43a2:

the 40$ plan goes to 5GB of data doesn't it?



Goes up to 5 , I would be ok if they increased the minutes as well

