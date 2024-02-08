Received an email today new plan and more data Mo money . I started this plan on $35 and amazing how much it’s increased over the last couple of years. I am not fussed about lots of data as work at home and probably use my phone more for work calls than the data side. The next plan down is 3gb and 300 minutes at $40 per month . Are there any other good options out there ? . The prices are getting crazy for mid range users
Your new plan is $50 a month and includes:
10GB Carryover data
Unlimited* calls to 2degrees numbers
Unlimited* Minutes to NZ and Aus
Unlimited* texts to NZ and Aus
Data Hotspotting
Plus, your free data hour each day with Data Clock