What really annoys me here is competition should bring prices down.

Not put prices up with the "oh, you're getting extra now". In a cost of living crisis the last thing people want is prices going up and often those on these plans may be fit for purpose.

Come on 2degrees, again, using your own words against you that isn't fighting for fair as you're the one who truly benefit out of this, not the customer. It's getting downright stupid that all providers in NZ have done this.

You're not the same 2degrees who actually did the fighting to bring prices down for everyone and increase competition in New Zealand anymore. Instead, you've proven yourself to be yet another money hungry corporate who simply doesn't give a shit about the customer.