I got my 2Degrees bill today the 8th. It is due for payment the 16th. About 6 business days. Think before the accounting change/take over the bill use to come in earlier but was due about the same date.

I have set up an auto payment to pay in one to two days from around when bill comes in as had a problem a while ago in another thread where a payment took a week to show up, so pay before bill due. All payments since the slow one have shown up within 24 hours business days.

My bills are the same amount until contract up, so I just check amount when bill comes and don’t need to change anything in auto payment until contract finish’s.

The majority of people will not be able to claim money back from employer etc, so it will not put them out of pocket longer. Three business days does seem shorter then normal though.

I found this on Kiwi banks site , and it lists power or phone bills but where the amount is changing each month, though there will be a month when phone bill changes, they suppose to usually give 10 days notice before it comes out. The word "usually" makes it a bit loose.







https://www.kiwibank.co.nz/personal-banking/accounts/payments/direct-debit/#:~:text=When%20you're%20paying%20bills,comes%20out%20of%20your%20account.

