Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Nice Orcon/Whanganui improvements?
MadEngineer

4202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312451 17-Apr-2024 17:46
Send private message

Since moving here to Whangavegas (-nui) ~ a year ago I've put up with sub-optimal speeds on my fibre connection.  Previously in Palmy I'd get a reliable and solid 320Mbp/s

 

At one point I did engage Orcon online support but they just threw the usual junk at me which I played along with but in the end they advised that they didn't have access to run checks on the fibre connection itself and I'd need to call.  The Tuatahi tech that I had repair a cut fibre commented that the signal strength was a bit low and that I should log it as a fault with Orcon, however he said it's probably due to the extra number of test points patches or somesuch compared to the more continuous runs that Chorus have(?).  I just never had the time to properly do so and 150Mbp/s never caused any real issues.

 

Come today however and during my lunch break away from work I noticed pages loading a lot snappier than they have in the past.  Ran a speedtest with both ~.net and fast.com and they spiked towards 400+ before rounding back down to 320.  Tested again this evening thinking it's due to being off-peak times and no - still a solid result.

 

 

 

Not sure what's changed but bravo!




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13657 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219634 17-Apr-2024 18:31
Send private message

What plan are you paying for ? 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
MadEngineer

4202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219639 17-Apr-2024 18:54
Send private message

The usual, was the 100 meg plan upgraded to 300 back n the day.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

PolicyGuy
1701 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219650 17-Apr-2024 19:53
Send private message

Interesting.
I'm in Whanganui on Spark, and I also get rather good results for a 300/100 line:

 


(testing to Spark Wellington)



Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3219674 17-Apr-2024 21:38
Send private message

In short, yes, there was a trend of tickets reporting subpar (TCP) performance on UFF/TFF 300/100 connections. We made some adjustments about a week ago to the profile that those subscribers use. Glad to hear it's improved your experience.

MadEngineer

4202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219677 17-Apr-2024 21:50
Send private message

Another annoyance was that it had some PL during sustained downloads.  Now there's none




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MadEngineer

4202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219860 18-Apr-2024 12:38
Send private message

Thanks for the reply there chrisvp.

 

 

 

FWIW:

 

 

(C52iG-5HaxD2HaxD)




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MadEngineer

4202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219953 18-Apr-2024 18:58
Send private message

This shows the peak speed nicely where it tails off down towards 322

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright