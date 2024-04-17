MadEngineer

Since moving here to Whangavegas (-nui) ~ a year ago I've put up with sub-optimal speeds on my fibre connection. Previously in Palmy I'd get a reliable and solid 320Mbp/s

At one point I did engage Orcon online support but they just threw the usual junk at me which I played along with but in the end they advised that they didn't have access to run checks on the fibre connection itself and I'd need to call. The Tuatahi tech that I had repair a cut fibre commented that the signal strength was a bit low and that I should log it as a fault with Orcon, however he said it's probably due to the extra number of test points patches or somesuch compared to the more continuous runs that Chorus have(?). I just never had the time to properly do so and 150Mbp/s never caused any real issues.

Come today however and during my lunch break away from work I noticed pages loading a lot snappier than they have in the past. Ran a speedtest with both ~.net and fast.com and they spiked towards 400+ before rounding back down to 320. Tested again this evening thinking it's due to being off-peak times and no - still a solid result.

Not sure what's changed but bravo!