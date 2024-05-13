Hi, hope someone can help here.

I'm using an OPPO Model CPH2333 as my personal / home phone and seem to be having issues sending texts.

The texts are timing out when sending, which ends up sending up to 3 of the same text.

Also reading texts appear as unread, until the app is closed.

I swapped out the 2 Degrees SIM for a skinny SIM, no issues, sending or receiving.

I approached the local 2 Degrees store to be told very bluntly it's an OPPO problem and we can't help you.

Can I updated the SIM please? "We have done that for other customers without success."

So there's nothing you can do to help? "No".

Anyone have any suggestions on how I can fix the issue. I've searched online but haven't found any threads.

Thanks.