2Degrees Oppo issue sending tetxs
#312735 13-May-2024 15:49
Hi, hope someone can help here.

 

I'm using an OPPO Model CPH2333 as my personal / home phone and seem to be having issues sending texts.

 

The texts are timing out when sending, which ends up sending up to 3 of the same text.

 

Also reading texts appear as unread, until the app is closed.

 

I swapped out the 2 Degrees SIM for a skinny SIM, no issues, sending or receiving.

 

I approached the local 2 Degrees store to be told very bluntly it's an OPPO problem and we can't help you.

 

Can I updated the SIM please? "We have done that for other customers without success."

 

So there's nothing you can do to help? "No".

 

Anyone have any suggestions on how I can fix the issue. I've searched online but haven't found any threads.

 

Thanks.

  #3229837 13-May-2024 16:09
Existing thread. Known issue. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=312718&page_no=1#3229554



  #3229860 13-May-2024 16:52
😁

