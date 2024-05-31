Hi,

 

I've been experiencing packet loss that's made DOTA 2 unplayable over the last few days.

 

Others seem to be having similar experiences so wanted to check if there's anything that can be done on 2degrees side.

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                               fritz.box -    0 |  101 |  101 |    0 |    0 |   16 |    0 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   21 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   21 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                103-10-125-146.valve.net -    0 |  101 |  101 |   26 |   26 |   29 |   26 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 