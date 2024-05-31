Hi,

I've been experiencing packet loss that's made DOTA 2 unplayable over the last few days.

Others seem to be having similar experiences so wanted to check if there's anything that can be done on 2degrees side.

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| fritz.box - 0 | 101 | 101 | 0 | 0 | 16 | 0 |

| No response from host - 100 | 21 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| No response from host - 100 | 21 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 103-10-125-146.valve.net - 0 | 101 | 101 | 26 | 26 | 29 | 26 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider