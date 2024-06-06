Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Snap webmail (2 degrees) software upgrade - email contacts missing
#314997 6-Jun-2024 12:45
Hello there!

 

The Snap webmail software was upgraded overnight (5th/6th June).

 

Whilst we haven't tested anything yet, the migration seems to have been largely successful, in that all the folders and their contents have been ported across successfully.

 

However, none of our email 'contacts' have been migrated, so at present we've lost ALL the email addresses of family, friends, neighbours, business contacts, etc.

 

So we're hoping the migration is still a work-in-progress, and that our contact lists will be migrated soon ...?

 

Any advice would be much appreciated, thanks!

 

Larry & Simone

  #3245317 6-Jun-2024 16:54
This issue has now been resolved, so the upgrade does indeed appear to be an ongoing work-in-progress.

