Hi all, since it's IPv6 Day I thought I'd try to get IPv6 working on my home fibre connection with 2degrees (I've been a fibre customer since the Snap days). I did have it working previously on the old PPPoE connection, though it was never 100% reliable. My router is running Linux, so I'm on my own in terms of support from 2degrees. IPv4 connectivity is fine using the new DHCP connection option.

My understanding is that I would obtain the IPv6 netblock address via DHCP6, and the routing information via IPv6 Router Advertisements. I believe the first part of this is OK: my router has a link-local IPv6 address of:

fe80::[REDACTED]/64

and hosts on my LAN are self-assigning IPv6 addresses from my assigned 2406:[REDACTED]/56 netblock, e.g.

inet6 2406:[REDACTED]/64 scope global

I think the missing link is the default IPv6 route/gateway address, which doesn't get set even after some hours. I wondered if I could manually add the link-local address of the remote end of the fibre connection as the default route, like so:

ip -6 route add default via fe80::[REDACTED] dev eth0.10

but that doesn't work: packets go out, but there are no inbound IPv6 packets, according to tcpdump.

Notably, the remote link-local address (which I was trying to set as the gateway) is pingable:

ping6 -I eth0.10 fe80::[REDACTED]

PING fe80::[REDACTED](fe80::[REDACTED]) from fe80::[REDACTED] eth0.10: 56 data bytes

64 bytes from fe80::[REDACTED]: icmp_seq=1 ttl=255 time=11.0 ms

That's about as much as I can figure out. The interface MTUs are set to 1500, and have deactivated the firewall for testing. Any suggestions on what I might need to do to get IPv6 working? Thanks!

Edit: I should mention I'm on a static IP address, and have been since when I was with Snap.