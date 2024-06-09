

An update ... not good.



I thought I'd sorted things, but that was foolish.



On the phone to the Slingshot representative (on 0800 892 000) I was told my mo6ther could delete the broadband and go to landline only, with the bundles my mother wanted. I had to give notice, in theory 30 days but they made it to the end of the billing period, 27th of June. I had to go to my mother's place to get her to speak to the representative, but because I could explain what the representative said it worked first time.



But, come the 27th, Thursday,



- the whole contract was cancelled

- a $250 contract termination fee was charged



(I'd previously gone to a lot of effort to minimize the time my mother was without a phone; despite her hearing loss, it's her main contact with the world.)



When I found out about it the next day, I called Slingshot to get the landline reconnected. I was told:



- there was no way to have the landline only

- the landline would be reconnected by the end of the day



It is still disconnected. Various family and friends are in a flap about it, and my mother is unhappy.



She wanted to stay with Slingshot, partly because she doesn't like change, but also she has perceived a good deal in the past.



I think it's past time to move on. I think the Skinny modem (belonging to my sister who lives in California, that she uses when she's here) is the obvious choice, provided we can get bundles allowing calls to California and nationally. But in the short term I'm trying to get the Slingshot landline back on.



