jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

#315043 9-Jun-2024 17:48
The copper in my elderly mother's street is being removed, so she has to move to fibre.

The fibre install was a saga, Chorus never came when they said they would, but that's over now, and the fibre is installed, and her phone works.

My mother's telco is Slingshot, and she wanted to stay with them, because she used a "calling pack" for $10 that covered international calls, I think to nominated countries, and national land line toll calls.

Her phone bill was typically $55 to $60, varying with the odd short mobile call.

So, it's a bit of a shock that the first bill post install is $228. She has been charged for internet back dated to when the fibre install was meant to have happened, $64, and internet for the current month for $92, and a $40 home line charge.

My mother has never used the internet, and has never coped with mobile phones (despite several attempts by various family over the years), perhaps because her hearing is not good.

The internet charge is IMO extortionate. The phone line plugs in to the ONT "tel" port, but did not seem to work until the Slingshot modem was delivered and switched on; though, that might be a coincidence.

Is it possible to get a land line without an internet charge? The Slingshot modem is not at all used, though I did connect to it briefly with my phone.


Linux
Uber Geek
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246586 9-Jun-2024 18:36
Move her to FWA which will deliver home line services over the mobile network



Wheelbarrow01
Uber Geek
Trusted
Chorus

  #3246743 9-Jun-2024 23:08
Many RSPs offer a voice/landline-only service over fibre. I don't know whether Slingshot is one of these sorry, but it's worth contacting them to ask, as it sounds like your mum has been signed up to a broadband + voice service when all she needs/wants is voice only. If they don't offer a basic voice only service over fibre, your mum may need to consider moving to a provider that does offer it. Given that I work for Chorus, it's not appropriate for me to throw some names out there sorry, but other Geekzoners should be able to recommend an applicable RSP.

 

On the face of it, it also sounds like there's a billing issue that needs to be fixed. Chorus only charge the RSP from the date the service is actually installed/connected (the Service Given date). If you are seeing charges started from a previous installation date that never went ahead, then the RSP needs to fix that. If in doubt, I'm happy to confirm the Service Given date if you flick me a PM with the address details 😎

 

 




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3246745 9-Jun-2024 23:16
Tell slingshot to cancel the broadband and voice over fibre, should cost $50-$60

Stay away from FWA its the pits




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3247035 10-Jun-2024 17:12
Strictly out of curiosity...

I had assumed that the ONT was like the one I have at home, with only fibre, ethernet and power connections. But, the new one has WiFi aerials, a phone jack, and several ports. I had expected that the phone would plug in to the Slingshot router.

Did we really need the Slingshot router?

Would the phone have worked with out the router establishing its connections? At what time during the process is it normal for the jack on the ONT to become live? The copper connection turned off the day before the router arrived. I'm in Auckland and my mother is in Kaikohe, 4 hours away presently. I left Kaikohe to get home 10 minutes before the modem arrived on the Friday, and couldn't get back till the Tuesday; so the landline might have livened on the Friday.

Why do we have a telco router, if the ONT has the hardware?

jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3247038 10-Jun-2024 17:17
Slingshot has said we can cancel the broadband, but will not accept my word on that, and wanted to talk to my mother. This may not work at all, as her hearing is fairly bad, and a strange voice often throws her. It's not feasible to attempt that without my being present, so I might have to head north again. Even getting her to send a letter may be difficult.

RunningMan
Uber Geek
  #3247063 10-Jun-2024 18:05
You can't use the ONT as a router in its own right (i.e. for internet), but some models of ONT did have the hardware capability to do this, but the wholesale product that offered this is no longer avaialable.

 

Some providers use the ONT voice ports, some use voice ports on the CPE (supplied router). If you have a provider that supports ONT voice, then there is no need for a seperate router as well, as that just supplies the internet connection (unneeded in this case).

 

It's really a question of whether Slingshot offer voice as a service without an internet connection - I couldn't find this product on their website, but didn't look all that hard. As a comparision, Spark offer a voice service only, via the ONT, so no extra router is required.

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3247071 10-Jun-2024 18:38
RunningMan:

 

You can't use the ONT as a router in its own right (i.e. for internet), but some models of ONT did have the hardware capability to do this, but the wholesale product that offered this is no longer avaialable.

 

 

correct, but it will act as a stand alone ATA

 

jlittle: Slingshot has said we can cancel the broadband, but will not accept my word on that, and wanted to talk to my mother. This may not work at all, as her hearing is fairly bad, and a strange voice often throws her. It's not feasible to attempt that without my being present, so I might have to head north again. Even getting her to send a letter may be difficult.

 

Call them with your mother present, ask them to cancel the broadband she didn't want or need and refund her for any broadband she didn't use 

 

These companies' prey on old people

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
mattwnz
Uber Geek
  #3247075 10-Jun-2024 18:57
jlittle: Slingshot has said we can cancel the broadband, but will not accept my word on that, and wanted to talk to my mother. This may not work at all, as her hearing is fairly bad, and a strange voice often throws her. It's not feasible to attempt that without my being present, so I might have to head north again. Even getting her to send a letter may be difficult.

 

 

 

Request that you are also added as a contact on the account so you can make changes to the account at any time.

jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3247359 11-Jun-2024 09:56
mattwnz:

Request that you are also added as a contact on the account so you can make changes to the account at any time.


I have done that, and when I called I had to give my date of birth as a confirmation that I was myself. But they wouldn't let me cancel the broadband. I say "they" because the lady who answered the call had to put me on hold to consult someone several times.

jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3247362 11-Jun-2024 10:04
nztim:

Call them with your mother present, ask them to cancel the broadband she didn't want or need and refund her for any broadband she didn't use 


Yes, I'll have to drive 4 hours and do that. With my mother's hearing such a call can collapse into confusion, depending on the accent of the agent handling the call; but with repeated attempts it might work.

These companies' prey on old people



Such is the problem with scammers I tend to give them the benefit of the doubt with their procedures.

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3247371 11-Jun-2024 10:15
jlittle:
Yes, I'll have to drive 4 hours and do that.

 

more reason to get added to the account as an authority

 

I am going to ping @chrisvp as he may be able to do this some other way




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

chrisvp
Geek
Trusted
2degrees

  #3247375 11-Jun-2024 10:29
@jlittle, touch base, happy to see what we can do.

 

     

  1. Billing was started early so she needs a credit to cover that.
  2. Maybe the voice service is over the modem and not the ONT.  Would need to see what the account looks like.  We prioritise ONT over modem when ordering.
  3. We currently don't offer a voice only signup on the internet but it's possible.  Some 'My Account' services like changing products won't work yet with the voice only product but it your situation it's not likely an online portal will ever be used.
  4. As mentioned, some ONTs can provide internet services without a modem but we need to order that on the circuit.  If I'm not mistaken, Chorus has stopped this though and customers who have that solution, are going to have to change sometime this year I believe.

 

Regards,
Chris

nztim
Uber Geek
ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3250070 17-Jun-2024 16:27
@jlittle how did you get on with Chris on this?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3250306 18-Jun-2024 09:39
nztim:

@jlittle how did you get on with Chris on this?



I am heading to my mother's today, so that they will accept my instruction to cancel broadband.

jlittle

Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3255192 1-Jul-2024 15:48
An update ... not good.

I thought I'd sorted things, but that was foolish.

On the phone to the Slingshot representative (on 0800 892 000) I was told my mo6ther could delete the broadband and go to landline only, with the bundles my mother wanted. I had to give notice, in theory 30 days but they made it to the end of the billing period, 27th of June. I had to go to my mother's place to get her to speak to the representative, but because I could explain what the representative said it worked first time.

But, come the 27th, Thursday,

- the whole contract was cancelled
- a $250 contract termination fee was charged

(I'd previously gone to a lot of effort to minimize the time my mother was without a phone; despite her hearing loss, it's her main contact with the world.)

When I found out about it the next day, I called Slingshot to get the landline reconnected. I was told:

- there was no way to have the landline only
- the landline would be reconnected by the end of the day

It is still disconnected. Various family and friends are in a flap about it, and my mother is unhappy.

She wanted to stay with Slingshot, partly because she doesn't like change, but also she has perceived a good deal in the past.

I think it's past time to move on. I think the Skinny modem (belonging to my sister who lives in California, that she uses when she's here) is the obvious choice, provided we can get bundles allowing calls to California and nationally. But in the short term I'm trying to get the Slingshot landline back on.

