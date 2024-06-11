Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RT-AX3000 and 2 degrees Fibre stopped working. Has there been a change today?
Tatou

Master Geek
#315073 11-Jun-2024 13:36
In March last year I managed to get my Asus RT-AX3000 router working with 2 degrees fibre.

 

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=303926

 

I then set up a Mesh with another Asus router and everything has gone tickity boo since then.

 

Everything just worked perfectly with many devices connected by wifi and ethernet. Solid speedy and reliable internet/LAN with a static IP address.

 

 

 

UNTIL TODAY

 

 

 

It was working at 3.30am this morning and when I came to use it at 9.30am the WAN light on the router was red.

 

I did all the normal stuff, reboot computer, reboot router, reboot the Chorus ONT, reboot network switch, checked the WAN ethernet cable from the ONT to the router with a tester- all OK

 

Nothing worked. 

 

Then rang the 2 degrees helpline. after 60 minutes I got a "tech" who tried to help even though I did not have the Netgear router.

 

He basically went down the same path following the advice on the 2 degrees website that in the previous discussion last year we knew did not work. 

 

Anyway I finally gave up and closed the call.

 

Luckily I had decided to get the 2 degrees ORBI router last year and it has sat unopened until today.

 

I installed it as per the instructions and the phone app and I am connected again after rebooting the computer and network switches.

 

 

 

Also I can suspect it that 2 degrees have changed a protocol somewhere that stopped my router connecting. 

 

The router did not have a login i.e user name and password. As you can see in the original discussion setting the IPTV to 2degrees and turning off the account tab made it all work 

 

 

 

Anyone have any ideas or inside knowledge to what may have happened as I would like to get the Asus system backup and running. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

schmoogol
Master Geek
  #3247467 11-Jun-2024 13:43
Do you have ‘Enable VPN + DHCP Connection’ switched to ‘No? That is known to cause issues with other ISPs if on ‘Yes’.



Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247468 11-Jun-2024 13:52
Thanks for the comment

 

I just realised I will have to add network cable to connect to my Asus :-) so I can check stuff. Will do so and check your suggestion.

 

What I am mystified about it was all OK for over a year until this morning? 

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek
  #3247479 11-Jun-2024 14:47
Firmware update perhaps? Confirm it is off.

 

Caused problems with multiple providers including Quic and Spark also: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=314911 




Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247482 11-Jun-2024 15:01
Thanks for the advice and the link. 

 

My router firmware is set for a manual update so it would not have changed something last night.

 

 

 

I will check what the recent firmware update did.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247497 11-Jun-2024 15:54
michaelmurfy:

 

Firmware update perhaps? Confirm it is off.

 

Caused problems with multiple providers including Quic and Spark also: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=314911 

 

 

 

 

Thanks Micheal

 

I don't think that option is in the Asus RT-AX3000 firmware. Latest date I upgraded was in May.

 

I think this setting is related to the issue in the link you provided and 2degrees has just taken action about it. 

 

 

 

Under "Special Requirement from ISP" at the bottom of the WAN tab you have

 

HOST NAME   currently blank

 

MAC ADDRESS  currently blank however there is an option to clone MAC address

 

DHCP query frequency  option to have Normal Mode, Aggressive Mode or Continuous mode but not option to turn off Currently set at Normal Mode

 

EXTEND THE TTL VALUE - YES/NO currently set at NO

 

Spoof LAN TTL Value YES/NO currently set at NO

 

 

 

There is nothing in the manual about this part of the WAN tab 

 

 

 

However I found this on Reddit and I will give it a go regarding the MAC cloning.

 

 

 

"Just got off the phone with asus. I have 2 asus routers both had the same problem one is the ax3000 just got on friday. What they said was you have to clone your mac address to fix this problem. Its in the wan settings, Also change the DHCP query frequency from aggressive to normal its right under the mac address. Worked for me tried it on my old router and it fixed that one too.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mrgsm021
Uber Geek
  #3247505 11-Jun-2024 16:12
I wonder if you were still on the old 2Degrees PPPoE authentication stack and got migrated to the new DHCP stack this morning, causing the connection to stop working?

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek
  #3247506 11-Jun-2024 16:14
DO NOT USE MAC CLONING!

 

Ensure the firmware is updated. Even switch it to PPPoE for now (should be good with any username / password). But don't ever use MAC Cloning.




Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247507 11-Jun-2024 16:19
Cloning the MAC made no difference ( see above)

 

 

 

My conclusion is the Asus RT-AX3000 will not work with 2degrees fibre anymore.

 

 

 

I would interested to see if anyone else can get it working.

 

 

 

On another point does anyone know how to change the Netgear ORBI login from "admin" 

 

 

 

 

Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247567 11-Jun-2024 17:20
michaelmurfy:

 

DO NOT USE MAC CLONING!

 

Ensure the firmware is updated. Even switch it to PPPoE for now (should be good with any username / password). But don't ever use MAC Cloning.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Advice noted :-) 

 

I will try the PPPoE

 

 

 

 

 

 

k1w1k1d
Uber Geek
  #3247568 11-Jun-2024 17:25
RT-AX3000 working fine here on Enable network in Christchurch with 2Degrees. Nest system with an RP-AX56.

 

Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247571 11-Jun-2024 17:53
Thanks to all that have replied 

 

 

 

I have it working!!

 

k1w1k1d

 

That WAN configuration is exactly the one I had except my DCHP query frequency was NORMAL before it stopped working.

 

 

 

michaelmurfy 

 

I changed my WAN connection type from Automatic to PPPoE and added username and password. 

 

Changing to PPPoE opened up the configuration "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" option that was not there under automatic. It defaulted to ON and I turned it to OFF.

 

Saved configuration and rebooted and the router connected.

 

 

 

I have got a few messages from my Synology NAS so I will have to look at them 

 

Port forwarding rules could not be reapplied. Please restart UPnP/NatPmP protocol on the router or restart the router.

 

Due to changes in default gateway settings, the feature of port forwarding rules has been disabled. Please check your network settings.

 

 

 

but we are back in business!!!

 

 

 

Thanks to everyone for taking time to comment.

 

 

 

Additional info

 

Because I couldn't stop fiddling having changed "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" option to NO under PPPoE I then changed the WAN connection type BACK to Automatic (as I had when it wouldn't connect) thus not needing login details, saved the changes and rebooted the modem. 

 

The router connected to 2 degrees as it did yesterday. 

 

 

 

Conclusion it was the "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" option that was the problem.

 

 

 

 

 

Note: The WAN light on the router used to flicker all the time. It does not do so at all now.

 

 

Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247574 11-Jun-2024 17:59
mrgsm021:

 

I wonder if you were still on the old 2Degrees PPPoE authentication stack and got migrated to the new DHCP stack this morning, causing the connection to stop working?

 

 

 

 

Thanks for commenting. 

 

I wasn't using PPPoE as far as I know. The WAN selection type was Automatic IP. and I did not have to log in.

 

But now using PPPoE with login and password I am back working. This option allowed me to turn Enable VPN + DHCP Connection to NO

 

   

saf

saf
Master Geek
  #3247582 11-Jun-2024 18:47
Tatou:

 

Changing to PPPoE opened up the configuration "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" option that was not there under automatic. It defaulted to ON and I turned it to OFF.

 

 

Bloody ASUS and their 🇷🇺 ISP support! Almost need to petition retailers for a big sticker on the box when sold. 😅




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek
  #3247583 11-Jun-2024 19:00
@Tatou:

 

I have got a few messages from my Synology NAS so I will have to look at them 

 

Port forwarding rules could not be reapplied. Please restart UPnP/NatPmP protocol on the router or restart the router.

 

Due to changes in default gateway settings, the feature of port forwarding rules has been disabled. Please check your network settings.

 

 

Please never, ever use port forward or UPNP. 

 

To make it clear: do not use port forward or UPNP.

 

Using a port forward is asking for your NAS to be hijacked at some point or another.

 

If you need remote access to your NAS, use something like Tailscale.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM

Tatou

Master Geek
  #3247632 11-Jun-2024 19:14
Thanks for the comment

 

 

 

Port forwarding has always been off on the router and in the NAS. I don't know why Synology DMS complained when I changed to PPPoE Wan connection. 

 

 

