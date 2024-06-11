In March last year I managed to get my Asus RT-AX3000 router working with 2 degrees fibre.

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=303926

I then set up a Mesh with another Asus router and everything has gone tickity boo since then.

Everything just worked perfectly with many devices connected by wifi and ethernet. Solid speedy and reliable internet/LAN with a static IP address.

UNTIL TODAY

It was working at 3.30am this morning and when I came to use it at 9.30am the WAN light on the router was red.

I did all the normal stuff, reboot computer, reboot router, reboot the Chorus ONT, reboot network switch, checked the WAN ethernet cable from the ONT to the router with a tester- all OK

Nothing worked.

Then rang the 2 degrees helpline. after 60 minutes I got a "tech" who tried to help even though I did not have the Netgear router.

He basically went down the same path following the advice on the 2 degrees website that in the previous discussion last year we knew did not work.

Anyway I finally gave up and closed the call.

Luckily I had decided to get the 2 degrees ORBI router last year and it has sat unopened until today.

I installed it as per the instructions and the phone app and I am connected again after rebooting the computer and network switches.

Also I can suspect it that 2 degrees have changed a protocol somewhere that stopped my router connecting.

The router did not have a login i.e user name and password. As you can see in the original discussion setting the IPTV to 2degrees and turning off the account tab made it all work

Anyone have any ideas or inside knowledge to what may have happened as I would like to get the Asus system backup and running.