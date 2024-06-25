Hi all, just a (hopefully) quick question.

I am overseas and want to be able to use my phone on my 2d number for iMessage but looking to avoid roaming charges. I also have a local sim with data. The 2d website says switch to flight mode to avoid the roaming charge, but this switches my local sim off. iMessage no longer stays active on the 2d number when I switch the 2d line off. If I switch data roaming off on the 2d line and put the phone out of flight mode, would I get roaming charges? This is assuming I don't answer calls or send a SMS which I realise will trigger the charge (unless I am on WiFi calling).

Cheers



