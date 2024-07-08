Morning geekzone, hope you had a good weekend.

Just wondering if anyone else is having issues connecting to AWS from 2 Degrees.

Our last successful connection out was at 07:00:40am this morning, and all packets since seem to be getting dropped.

We've checked our router logs and cant see any issues, and also swapped out our fortigate for the supplied fritzbox and still getting the same symptoms.

Interestingly tho, we've got two separate connections to the office via the same ONT, and only one is having issues.

The working connection has an ip in the range 163.47.xxx.xxx, the one with issues is in the range 151.210.xxx.xxx

Doing a trace route shows it getting as far as default-rdns.vocus.co.nz before timing out.

Only sites running in AWS are effected by this, everything else is working normally.

Just a bit of Monday morning fun in the office