2 Degrees Connection Issues to AWS
#315365 8-Jul-2024 10:09
Morning geekzone, hope you had a good weekend.

 

 

 

Just wondering if anyone else is having issues connecting to AWS from 2 Degrees.

 

Our last successful connection out was at 07:00:40am this morning, and all packets since seem to be getting dropped.

 

We've checked our router logs and cant see any issues, and also swapped out our fortigate for the supplied fritzbox and still getting the same symptoms.

 

 

 

Interestingly tho, we've got two separate connections to the office via the same ONT, and only one is having issues.

 

The working connection has an ip in the range 163.47.xxx.xxx, the one with issues is in the range 151.210.xxx.xxx

 

 

 

Doing a trace route shows it getting as far as default-rdns.vocus.co.nz before timing out.

 

 

 

 

Only sites running in AWS are effected by this, everything else is working normally.

 

Just a bit of Monday morning fun in the office

  #3257277 8-Jul-2024 10:14
What's the URL/FQDN/IP you're tracing to, so others can test and compare?




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

  #3257278 8-Jul-2024 10:18
Whoops forgot about that

 

Traceroutes are to ap-southeast-2.console.aws.amazon.com

  #3257361 8-Jul-2024 12:34
Works fine for me.

 

  3.|-- v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.n  0.0%     4    6.9   8.6   6.9  10.9   1.9
  4.|-- default-rdns.vocus.co.nz   0.0%     4    9.5  11.2   9.5  13.6   1.8
  5.|-- default-rdns.vocus.co.nz   0.0%     4   10.8  12.6   8.5  20.1   5.1
  6.|-- 150.222.119.46             0.0%     4    8.1  12.6   8.1  17.8   4.1
  7.|-- ???                       100.0     4    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
  8.|-- 150.222.119.82             0.0%     4   12.8  10.5   9.1  12.8   1.7
  9.|-- a9faf713df4858b6a.awsglob  0.0%     4    8.1   9.7   8.1  10.6   1.2

 

I have a 203.184.xx.xx IP. I also note I'm on the akmod BNG whereas you're on the akfor BNG.

 

Have you raised this directly with 2degrees?



  #3257375 8-Jul-2024 13:15
From a Vocus connection:

 

 

(with DNS)




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3257378 8-Jul-2024 13:21
Thanks everyone for your replies!

 

I've logged a job with 2 Degrees so just waiting to hear back.

 

 

 

For completeness here's the traceroute from our second connection

 

  #3257816 9-Jul-2024 17:07
I'm currently looking into this issue, looking to fix it asap.

  #3257893 9-Jul-2024 21:16
Let me know how it looks now that we've resolved some sub optimal routing.



  #3257970 10-Jul-2024 07:16
Thanks for your help Cxf!

 

Just got into the office and everything appears to be working again!

