I’m at a loss. Has anyone had issues with this?
Was originally a fibre customer with my republic and decided to upgrade to 2degrees hyperfibre.
> New ONT installed however Orbi router not connecting to internet.
> Chorus Technician confirms ONT is working fine, not picking up Orbi. Fault on 2degrees or router
> 2degrees to change VLAN settings
> Still not connecting, chorus to make second visit.
> Chorus confirm 2degrees issue
> 2degrees supply new Orbi, still not connecting.
> Chorus to make 3rd visit?
Am I missing something? I feel like I’m going round in circles.
Cheers