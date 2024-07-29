Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Ex MyRepublic user upgrading to hyperfibre 2degrees
Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315604 29-Jul-2024 20:15
Send private message

I’m at a loss. Has anyone had issues with this?

Was originally a fibre customer with my republic and decided to upgrade to 2degrees hyperfibre.

> New ONT installed however Orbi router not connecting to internet.
> Chorus Technician confirms ONT is working fine, not picking up Orbi. Fault on 2degrees or router
> 2degrees to change VLAN settings
> Still not connecting, chorus to make second visit.
> Chorus confirm 2degrees issue
> 2degrees supply new Orbi, still not connecting.
> Chorus to make 3rd visit?

Am I missing something? I feel like I’m going round in circles.

Cheers

Create new topic
mrgsm021
1460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3266035 29-Jul-2024 20:27
Send private message

Few things to check:

 

  • Are you using DHCP or PPPOE with VLAN 10 on the Orbi? Either should work.
  • When you mentioned '2degrees to change VLAN settings', has 2Degrees confirmed the VLAN 10 is enabled on their end?
  • Have you tried another ONT port other than the GE1 port?
  • Have you tried setting up the connection via the Orbi web UI by connecting a LAN port on the Orbi to your PC?
  • Factory resetting the Orbi and start fresh?

 
 
 
 

Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3266045 29-Jul-2024 21:12
Send private message

Thanks for your reply

• Unsure sorry. I just expected it to be plug and go personally
• Yep had confirmation they enabled VLAN 10
• Have tried all ONT ports. We had a replacement ONT also provided by chorus however they confirmed the original is working fine.
• Yep have attempted and the Orbi turns pink (no connection)
• Every call to 2degrees :(

We have another chorus visit tomorrow morning, just trying to find any info / help to get this working

saf

saf
135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3266052 29-Jul-2024 21:24
Send private message

Have you got another router you can test with? (even with a 1G WAN port is fine, just to check if it gets a connection)

 

This would allow you to rule out/in the Orbi, or determine whether the ISP has configured their end correctly. 




Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3266054 29-Jul-2024 21:29
Send private message

We still have the old MyRepublic TPlink, doesn’t get a connection either.

I don’t think the Orbi is the problem as we had another one delivered and still same issue.

Cheers

chrisvp
22 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3266058 29-Jul-2024 21:52
Send private message

hi Glen98, thanks for passing me your incident number.  I don't see anything strange with the configuration and a Chorus diagnostic does say the ONT is healthy.  I've not seen any authentication attempts since the 25th which is when I assume you began your HypreFibre setup. The service is tagged which should work fine with an Orbi and you are meant to be plugged into Port 1.  Good to see the care agents covered those basics.

 

I'm a bit stumped on this one.

 

If you do choose to test with your MYR modem, please note that MYR often used an untagged service so that modem probably won't work if you just plug it in without making a configuration change set the VLAN.

 

If you haven't used the Orbi app to configure the device I'd suggest giving that a go. 

 

I'll ask some peers tomorrow morning, sorry I can't help at this time, it's beyond my skill level.

Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3266059 29-Jul-2024 22:01
Send private message

Thanks Chris.

I’ll look into sorting the myr modem tomorrow. Will update.

Cheers

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266254 30-Jul-2024 10:01
Send private message

Wasn't there a similar post about this with someone who'd upgraded to HyperFibre with an Orbi. 

 

Though that might not have been on the Chorus network but Tuatahi or something. 

 

Was down to how the ONT and Orbi couldn't negotiate a link speed correctly. 

 

This may be completely unrelated. I'll find the post. 



saf

saf
135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3266256 30-Jul-2024 10:18
Send private message

Dairusire:

 

Wasn't there a similar post about this with someone who'd upgraded to HyperFibre with an Orbi. 

 

Though that might not have been on the Chorus network but Tuatahi or something. 

 

Was down to how the ONT and Orbi couldn't negotiate a link speed correctly. 

 

This may be completely unrelated. I'll find the post. 

 

 

Yeah, TFF ONT's only negotiate at 1G or 10G, not 2.5G.

 

Chorus ONTs negotiate at 2.5G though so ticks that box off.




Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3267136 1-Aug-2024 14:44
Send private message

-Update-

 

Internet still off, 2degrees advising its an issue on chorus side and chorus is coming back saying ONT is fine, its a 2degrees issue. 

 

Any suggestions would be helpful

aj6828
134 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3267235 1-Aug-2024 16:35
Send private message

Your hyperfibre ont is configured on 10g port call 2degrees and ask if your connection is untagged or tagged if you did move from my republic they might have untagged the connection just my suggestion.. if this is the case you can plug in directly to the ont via 10g port without a modem to see if you get internet via dhcp..




Glen98

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3267250 1-Aug-2024 17:08
Send private message

After a lengthy call with 2degrees was able to get some loop tests run on the ONT
Confirmed there is a problem with the LAN10G port on the ONT
Awaiting for further instructions from Chorus? now. Hopefully just be a straight swap of ONTs
Surprised it wasn’t picked up on first or second tech visit :(

Create new topic





