hi Glen98, thanks for passing me your incident number. I don't see anything strange with the configuration and a Chorus diagnostic does say the ONT is healthy. I've not seen any authentication attempts since the 25th which is when I assume you began your HypreFibre setup. The service is tagged which should work fine with an Orbi and you are meant to be plugged into Port 1. Good to see the care agents covered those basics.

I'm a bit stumped on this one.

If you do choose to test with your MYR modem, please note that MYR often used an untagged service so that modem probably won't work if you just plug it in without making a configuration change set the VLAN.

If you haven't used the Orbi app to configure the device I'd suggest giving that a go.

I'll ask some peers tomorrow morning, sorry I can't help at this time, it's beyond my skill level.