The weekend SpamTitan issue was resolved but, as of yesterday (Monday) afternoon, there was a problem with Incoming emails. I could login on Orcon's webmail and on my email client, (Thunderbird). I could send mail and it got to destination. But I wasn't receiving any emails. (I sent myself emails from my alternate gmail and hotmail accounts).

I sent them an email yesterday to let them know and then rang them (took about 40 minutes waiting on hold to get through). As of this morning 5:30am, I can now receive new emails but the ones I sent myself yesterday are nowhere to be seen, which will mean that there should be some other emails sent to me that are missing.

I was told by the (otherwise very friendly) technical support lady on the phone that the issue was almost certainly due to a "migration" plan being effected.

Technical problems can occur and might be difficult to fix in a flash... I understand that but what annoys me is that whenever there has been a network problem with Orcon (I've seen about a handful of them over the last 20 years with them)... what annoys me is that when presumably they know that there is a problem, and you go on their "Orcon Network Status" web page; it is never mentioned. Or when you call their help line, they could have a pre-recorded message announcing that "they are aware of such and such issue and are working on it". It would at least re-assure and save me waiting on the phone.