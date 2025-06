Hi,

When trying to subscribe to the X.Com new amazing AI Tool Grok 2, X asks to register a phone number for SMS verification. But when I give my 2degrees phone number, it returns the error "Provider not supported"

This issue was also seen in https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=311253

Does anyone know what NZ if any Mobile Providers are supported by X.Com for SMS ?



Many thanks