Hi there,
We've recently moved to a new property, that has Fiber (provided by 2 degrees), in to the home. 2 degrees have also provided an Orbi wifi router which is giving us average service throughout our home over the wifi network.
The whole house is wired with ethernet ports to every room, which appear to all be wired at the main board. I'd like to use these ethernet ports throughout the home, as I work from home and need reliable internet (the wifi keeps dropping out in some areas of the house)
On the main board, I see all the ports but I don't know how to wire them up and get them working...
Can someone please help?