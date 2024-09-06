Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Technologically challenged... issues with 2 degrees Fiber network
#315997 6-Sep-2024 13:48
Hi there,

We've recently moved to a new property, that has Fiber (provided by 2 degrees), in to the home. 2 degrees have also provided an Orbi wifi router which is giving us average service throughout our home over the wifi network. 

The whole house is wired with ethernet ports to every room, which appear to all be wired at the main board. I'd like to use these ethernet ports throughout the home, as I work from home and need reliable internet (the wifi keeps dropping out in some areas of the house)

On the main board, I see all the ports but I don't know how to wire them up and get them working...

Can someone please help?

  #3279534 6-Sep-2024 14:40
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/orbi-wifi-6

 

 

 

Move the cable from Lan2 to Lan1 on the ONT(Chorus Box in cabinet). The black panel has a network run to each room in the house so you can have your orbi located closer to living for better wifi.

 
 
 
 

  #3279535 6-Sep-2024 14:42
So it seems the HGB-1008 would only be used for phone lines as far as I can see.

 

So you seem to have 3 ethernet ports on the back of your router.

 

You would need to buy some short ethernet patch cables - like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VNT1060/Vention-IBELF-Cat6-UTP-Patch-Cable-1M-Blue

 

They are just ethernet cables - but short ones are usually called patch cables.

 

You would pop one end of the patch cable into one of the 3 ethernet ports and the other into the socket that heads to the room. They will be the sockets with the blue cables attached.




  #3279536 6-Sep-2024 14:45
Pretty sure that the black lead should be connected to one of the unused Ethernet sockets on the Orbi.

 

You will have to get a longer lead to reach.



  #3279538 6-Sep-2024 14:47
@shrub means that you could move the orbi router to be in another room that has a network socket if that would give you a more useful location/better coverage.

 

You would disconnect the lower cable on the last picture (connected to the Orbi) and connect that end of the cable into one of the room connections (the sockets next to the blue cables).

 

In the room you need an ethernet cable to connect from the wall to that first port on the Orbi.

 

 

 

EDIT: I hadn't even noticed that black patch lead!!!

 

Maybe that black lead connected to that phone distrubution block at some stage?




  #3279542 6-Sep-2024 15:36
shrub:

 

Move the cable from Lan2 to Lan1 on the ONT(Chorus Box in cabinet).

 

 

if the internet is working, why would you do this? it would lead to no internet

 

shrub:

 

The black panel has a network run to each room in the house so you can have your orbi located closer to living for better wifi.

 

 

But doesnt help you get the wired jacks working anywhere else if there is not a second Ethernet cable to feed back to the network panel.

  #3279543 6-Sep-2024 15:47
OP needs a 5 or 8 port switch and also an additional unit or two Orbi satellite on Ethernet backhaul with AP mode for WiFi coverage improvement/extension.

  #3279545 6-Sep-2024 16:02
1) as people have said you currently you can make 3 outlets active with patch cables, from the Ethernet ports on the ORBI to the wired cable ports on the top ports, 

 

2) Do you have a room that has two outlet ports close to each other , this would allow you to move the ORBI into that room, {run one cable direct from the ONT into the top port, and then return it from one of the the ORBI's  Ethernet ports 

 

BUT to make the rest of the outlet ports around the house active you are going to need a 8 port switch, 

 

 

 

 



  #3279548 6-Sep-2024 16:26
So it starts at the Chorus ONT. 
That connects to the Orbi. 
You have 3 ports on the back of the Orbi which are for other devices to plug into (e.g. your computer)

 

You have 7 ports on your 'patch panel' with the blue wires attached, leading to the rooms of the house. 
Identifying which network cable goes to which room is always the fun part.

 

So there are a variety of options, each having pros and cons. 

 

How many ethernet ports in the house do you want (need) to use? 


 

Option #1:  3 ethernet ports.  
Leaving the Orbi where it is, you can use the 3 ports on the back of it to plug into 3 ports on your patch panel.
That will mean that 3 of the ports in your house will have internet, and the rest won't. 

You then connect your computer to the room ethernet port.

 

Pros: 
No extra equipment needed
Cons: 
Only 3 ethernet ports in the house active. 
Doesn't directly help the Wifi


Option #2: 
As suggested elsewhere, move the Orbi to another room - your office.
Plug from the Chorus ONT to the patch panel port for your office. 
Plug from the office ethernet port to the Orbi. 
Plug your computer into one of the 3 LAN ports on the back of the Orbi

 


Pros: 
No extra equipment needed
May give you better wifi coverage as you have shifted the Orbi (depends where your office is). 
Still allows your computer a wired connection
Cons: 
No other ports in the house can be enabled. 


 

Option #3: If you want more than 3 ports in the house to be used, then you need to invest in an ethernet switch connected to the Orbi.  An 8 port switch would give you one for the Orbi, plus one for each room.  
Pro:  
Maximum usage of ethernet ports
Cons:
Doesn't directly help the wifi.

Addressing Wifi if you leave the Orbi where it is:  Two main options
- Wifi access point you plug into one of the ethernet ports in your house in a more central location. 
- mesh network - essentially wifi repeaters to help with your wifi coverage. 

 

 

  #3279589 6-Sep-2024 20:25
on the above post, go with option 1 and buy a second orbi to use as an access point, and it will give you a couple of switch ports where ever you put it.

