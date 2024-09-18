Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Time to move to a different ISP or stay?
I just got a call from slingshot to renew my contract, is this still a good deal?

 

I have gigabit 1000/500 fibre bundled with power and 3 mobiles, I pay $54 for the fibre, power at Fixed Daily Charge 92c with All-Inclusive Usage Charge 35.85c per kWh and mobiles: (1 x 10GB Carryover Data - $45.00, 1 x 1.5GB Carryover Data - $20.00, 1 x 6GB Carryover Data - $43.00)

 

Last months bill was $373.84 (with 455 kWh units)

 

If I rejoin Fibre will be $5 more a month.

 

 

 

Best I could see from 2degrees is glimp deal, $63 per month for Fibre bundled with power but excluding mobiles but including $250 joining credit

 

I think for mobiles I could get the $50 10GB pay monthly then add it to the plan to get the $10 discount then add a $30 plan to share to the partner, the third mobile won't be needed in 2 weeks.

 

 

 

Also I keep seeing that 2degrees uses cgnat, I game a lot and see that having cgnat is bad, I am on 121 external IP currently on slingshot so is that on cgnat? 

I think you answered your own question at the end….

 

only you can make the D about what’s right for your needs….

 

 

 

what did the power switch website advise? (Is it able to compare bundle plans like this).

 

Id be working out what the cost would be for mobile, power and fibre separately from multiple providers…

 

 

 

 



Gaming on CG-NAT is fine

As @Linux  said, gaming on CGNAT is fine. Its only if you want to host a server it is a problem.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



Goosey:

 

I think you answered your own question at the end….

 

only you can make the D about what’s right for your needs….

 

 

 

what did the power switch website advise? (Is it able to compare bundle plans like this).

 

Id be working out what the cost would be for mobile, power and fibre separately from multiple providers…

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah I think I did also, problem is to figure out how to switch everything in the correct way.

 

I had a look on that website now, and it doesn't let me pick Slingshot as a retailer and also doesn't let me manually input my rates so the comparison doesn't work unless I specifically look at the different rates and manually calculate everything but then I wouldn't get bundle discounts from using 1 provider that does internet and mobile also. So I guess I technically am hurting myself by not looking into it but also I get good discounts by having everything bundled so .. shrug :D

lNomNoml:

 

I just got a call from slingshot to renew my contract, is this still a good deal?

 

I have gigabit 1000/500 fibre bundled with power and 3 mobiles, I pay $54 for the fibre, power at Fixed Daily Charge 92c with All-Inclusive Usage Charge 35.85c per kWh and mobiles: (1 x 10GB Carryover Data - $45.00, 1 x 1.5GB Carryover Data - $20.00, 1 x 6GB Carryover Data - $43.00)

 

Last months bill was $373.84 (with 455 kWh units)

 

 

 

 

your power seems expensive - at least compared to what I pay and mine just went up in price.

 

I pay . . . 90 cents fixed daily and 24c per kWh
My power and internet are not bundled.
I guess power price depends where you are . . . I am in the mid south island.

farcus:

 

lNomNoml:

 

I just got a call from slingshot to renew my contract, is this still a good deal?

 

I have gigabit 1000/500 fibre bundled with power and 3 mobiles, I pay $54 for the fibre, power at Fixed Daily Charge 92c with All-Inclusive Usage Charge 35.85c per kWh and mobiles: (1 x 10GB Carryover Data - $45.00, 1 x 1.5GB Carryover Data - $20.00, 1 x 6GB Carryover Data - $43.00)

 

Last months bill was $373.84 (with 455 kWh units)

 

 

 

 

your power seems expensive - at least compared to what I pay and mine just went up in price.

 

I pay . . . 90 cents fixed daily and 24c per kWh
My power and internet are not bundled.
I guess power price depends where you are . . . I am in the mid south island.

 

 

 

 

that's actually really good, I'm in Auckland so get the entrust dividend, just got it now for $350 so I guess in reality I should count myself lucky in that aspect 

lNomNoml:

 

I just got a call from slingshot to renew my contract, is this still a good deal?

 

I have gigabit 1000/500 fibre bundled with power and 3 mobiles, I pay $54 for the fibre, power at Fixed Daily Charge 92c with All-Inclusive Usage Charge 35.85c per kWh and mobiles: (1 x 10GB Carryover Data - $45.00, 1 x 1.5GB Carryover Data - $20.00, 1 x 6GB Carryover Data - $43.00)

 

Last months bill was $373.84 (with 455 kWh units)

 

If I rejoin Fibre will be $5 more a month.

 

 

 

Best I could see from 2degrees is glimp deal, $63 per month for Fibre bundled with power but excluding mobiles but including $250 joining credit

 

I think for mobiles I could get the $50 10GB pay monthly then add it to the plan to get the $10 discount then add a $30 plan to share to the partner, the third mobile won't be needed in 2 weeks.

 

 

 

Also I keep seeing that 2degrees uses cgnat, I game a lot and see that having cgnat is bad, I am on 121 external IP currently on slingshot so is that on cgnat? 

 

 

 

 

I'm in Auckland too. Could I suggest that your electricity per kWh charge is extremely expensive compared to other power companies! You might save by changing to another power company as well as ISP and mobile companies.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
I really think you need to shop around for your power company as the per kWh charge is pretty high. Have a look at Flick Electric or Frank Energy. For me, getting electricity with 2degrees was around 80% more expensive than what I am currently on.

 

You could likely go for a bundle deal with Mercury or Contact and save some money (the broadband with both are fine). Gaming with CG-NAT is fine too so no need to worry about that.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

lNomNoml:

 

Also I keep seeing that 2degrees uses cgnat, I game a lot and see that having cgnat is bad, I am on 121 external IP currently on slingshot so is that on cgnat? 

 

 

Recently left Slingshot and they were still giving me a public IP until I switched out about 1.5 months ago. Slingshot is ex-Vocus and not ex-Snap -- don't quote me but I suspect the ex Vocus customers are still on public IP? Might be different for the ex-Snap infrastructure customers which doesn't apply to OP.

 

My general advice would be to not bundle and just get the best deal independently of each other. Bundling is more often than not designed to be cheap for one utility but more expensive for the others which cancels out the benefits most of the time.

 

Personally with Frank for power, Quic for internet (with $49 one-off fee for static IP), Skinny/One prepaid for mobile. Don't think there's a bundle out there that can beat the prices I currently pay.

 

Bundling also means you end up with services that are outsourced to somewhere else -- e.g. you might be with a major power retailer who are easy to deal with as they manage power stuff in house, but they outsource their mobile/internet/etc to someone else (or it could be the other way around) and customer support can be a nightmare if you need help with the outsourced utilities.

In Auckland, I am with Flick, on their Off Peak plan, paying a daily charge of 270.25c/day; 15.5c/kWh off peak, 25.585c/kWh peak. Prices GST-inclusive. Was initially on the flatrate plan of 18.707c/kWh but according to my usage patterns, I was better off on the Off Peak plan, and switched and sure enough have made some small savings there. 

 

The power pricing was described to me as a seesaw - lower daily charge = higher kWh pricing, and vice versa. Hard to find that sweet spot. Depends on your personal circumstances/usage to find what's best for you. I suggest you send a copy of your latest bill to some power providers and see what bill you'd have gotten from them, on your usage patterns. 

 

 

Asteros:

 

 

 

I'm in Auckland too. Could I suggest that your electricity per kWh charge is extremely expensive compared to other power companies! You might save by changing to another power company as well as ISP and mobile companies.

 

 

 

 

It isn't actually much more than I get charged by Frank Energy in my town, and Frank were one of the cheapest when I last looked. But small towns can get screwed with higher charges. Wellington and surrounding cities per kWh is a lot cheaper than I get charged. 

caffynz:

 

In Auckland, I am with Flick, on their Off Peak plan, paying a daily charge of 270.25c/day; 15.5c/kWh off peak, 25.585c/kWh peak. Prices GST-inclusive. Was initially on the flatrate plan of 18.707c/kWh but according to my usage patterns, I was better off on the Off Peak plan, and switched and sure enough have made some small savings there. 

 

The power pricing was described to me as a seesaw - lower daily charge = higher kWh pricing, and vice versa. Hard to find that sweet spot. Depends on your personal circumstances/usage to find what's best for you. I suggest you send a copy of your latest bill to some power providers and see what bill you'd have gotten from them, on your usage patterns. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You get charged $2.70 per day just for the connection? That is high. Are you a high power user, as I suspect you are getting lower kWh rates as a result of a high daily charge? 

643.19 kWh used over 2 weeks in my last bill. Turned spa on recently.

 

We were paying heaps more before we switched to Flick :D So I am happy with the lower bills! 

 

 

Thank you for all the replies, so far I am looking at Frank Energy: $1.04 daily and 25c per kWh and 2degress for gigabit Fibre $73 and 2 x mobiles $50 and $30 each with 10GB mobile data each, I am trying to see if I can find anything better for everything, specifically fibre and mobiles, even if they have to be bundled 

lNomNoml:

 

Thank you for all the replies, so far I am looking at Frank Energy: $1.04 daily and 25c per kWh and 2degress for gigabit Fibre $73 and 2 x mobiles $50 and $30 each with 10GB mobile data each, I am trying to see if I can find anything better for everything, specifically fibre and mobiles, even if they have to be bundled 

 

 

Out of interest, I looked at Frank's pricing (as a Standard User), for 2 weeks (as Flick bills fortnightly), with Frank I would have paid $170.926. I paid $153.65 to Flick. So even with Flick having a higher daily charge, I am paying less due to the off-peak usage.

 

So, if you have the inclination to, compare your last bill with some other companies just to be sure you're definitely getting the best power price with Frank :) 

