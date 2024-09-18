I just got a call from slingshot to renew my contract, is this still a good deal?

I have gigabit 1000/500 fibre bundled with power and 3 mobiles, I pay $54 for the fibre, power at Fixed Daily Charge 92c with All-Inclusive Usage Charge 35.85c per kWh and mobiles: (1 x 10GB Carryover Data - $45.00, 1 x 1.5GB Carryover Data - $20.00, 1 x 6GB Carryover Data - $43.00)

Last months bill was $373.84 (with 455 kWh units)

If I rejoin Fibre will be $5 more a month.

Best I could see from 2degrees is glimp deal, $63 per month for Fibre bundled with power but excluding mobiles but including $250 joining credit

I think for mobiles I could get the $50 10GB pay monthly then add it to the plan to get the $10 discount then add a $30 plan to share to the partner, the third mobile won't be needed in 2 weeks.

Also I keep seeing that 2degrees uses cgnat, I game a lot and see that having cgnat is bad, I am on 121 external IP currently on slingshot so is that on cgnat?