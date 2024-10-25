I am having trouble with my 2degrees internet connection.
My network topography
ONT - Huawei HG8240H
Router - Ubiquiti EdgerouterX (powered from POE injector) or Skinny Smart Modem (Arcadyan VRV9517)
Switch - Ubiquiti USW-Lite-8-POE
AP - Ubiquiti U6-Pro (powdered from POE switch)
Bridge Ubiquiti NBE-M5-16 (powered from POE injector)
Remote switch - Ubiquiti USW-FLEX-MINI (powdered from POE switch)
I have intermittent access to web traffic that cycles on a 30 second period. This has been happening since about mid-September. Prior to this the connection was working great for 10 months.
I observe this in the following situations
- Internet browsing through a web browser on desktop; Firefox.
- Internet browsing through a web browser on mobile devices; Firefox, Samsung Browser.
- Browsing on apps like Reddit, Facebook, Trademe, Aliexpress.
- Can't play online games without dropouts.
Error message on web browser:
Unable to connect
An error occurred during a connection to www.google.com.
I have called 2degrees support multiple times and done the following:
- Get my ONT serial number (I wasn't home at the time, so had to call back when I was home again, but no one ever asked for it again, so I really wonder the value of this request or if it was just busy-work to get me off the phone).
- They run "diagnostics" from their side and see no errors.
- Replace the ethernet cables between my ONT and Router, and Router and Switch.
- Network equipment is in a cupboard, so maybe overheating. Equipment is warm, but not hot Left the cupboard open all day and noticed no differences.
- Lodged a fault. I got an email with "Hi there, Just a quick note to let you know that we’ve fixed your fault". I called them up to get some more details and found that the ticket was closed with no fault found. That email is quite misleading.
- Pay $20 to get a 2degrees modem because they cannot help me further if I don't do this.
Things I have tried/observed
- I was able to ping my router and ping an external server using ping -t for half an hour with no responses over 20 ms and no errors from a desktop on my network. During this time browsing was intermittent.
- Replaced my router. I was using the Skinny Smart Modem, but started to get these issues and switched to the Ubiquiti EdgerouterX to see if that would help.
- Attached a desktop PC direct to the router (bypass the switches).
- I can connect with my work laptop (uses secure remote access) and have uninterrupted connectivity.
- Updated firmware on all Ubiquiti equipment.
I am at a loss as to what to do next. My contract with 2degrees ends this month, would another provider make any difference? Any other suggestions or ways to diagnose?
