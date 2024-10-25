Do you have a static/public IP, or are you on a 2D CGNAT'd connection?

Your symptoms sound like port exhaustion on the CGNAT platform unable to allocate you anymore sessions because you've used too many. Why you'd have used too many could be you've got someone running bittorrent, or you've got heaps of users on your network, or you've got a compromised machine that's being very spammy from a network ports point of view.

Does your router have the ability to show you how many sessions/flows it's got going through it? If so, when you start having issues, can you count how many?

The fact that existing sessions keep working but you can't establish new ones is the CGNAT giveaway - that and ICMP works just fine as well.

Another thing you can try to debug it would be to plug your laptop directly into the ONT (not the router as you've done), Tag the Ethernet port with VLAN10 and browse just using your latpop for a few hours.

But yes, I'd get your ISP involved, esp if you're on a CGNAT service with them.