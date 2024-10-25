freitasm: I am one of the original Snap customers. I have access to the current system and billing.



I am not sure what is being asked here.



If the account owner doesn't have access to the current portal then something is wrong. Surely they still get an invoice to pay and there's an account number there? Can't just "disappear".

The account is still on the old portal:

https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/login

Which is the link from the comment on the bottom of the login page

>Having trouble signing in?

>If you're a Broadband customer from waaay back, try signing in here

Yes they still get an invoice etc fine. On this old portal, most functions still work but "Change Plan" "Extras" and "Change Address" all produce errors eg ERROR CODE: CPADE-001, ERROR CODE: MAADE-001, etc. And of course the banner at the top of the portal promoting the fritzbox wifi extender fails too saying it can't process the request which is not a surprise either.

The account number and username that when cited to the 2degrees team on the phone, they could not find the account. They also couldn't find the billing account holder searching by name either. They did say they might have to transfer to a different team that wasn't available at that particular time and said they would email me with whether their account could get the promotional offer too.

They then followed up with the email message "It seems that is an account I cannot access I will need some help and come back to you with an update this week.". When they didn't update, I didn't follow up as it wasn't a priority at the time and this went on the backburner.

So I was posting here as I was curious if anyone else was in the same situation, or anyone knew the status of the customer migration, as i'm under the impression there's basically an old system / new system running in parallel but I am guessing that most customers are moved over. And maybe - from my single data point - customers on the old system might may have greater difficulty accessing these newer promotions - so again curious of others experiences.

fe31nz: I got moved over to the new system fairly recently. I was also an old Snap customer on home phone and static IP. They moved me to a setup where the home phone still works, but there is no voicemail any more. The new portal says voicemail is enabled, but it is not working. And when I reconfigured my ER4 for the new connection, it was supposed to be all DHCP, but only IPv6 works on DHCP - I had to move IPv4 back on to PPPoE for it to work. I have left it like that as it seems to work fine, but I doubt that is what they intended. I really should ring them up and get it fixed, but I do not want to be on hold that long. I can log in to the new portal, but the credentials changed. Instead of using the old @snap.net.nz email address they supplied (which I never actually used), the new portal uses my real @<my domain> email address, which is where they always sent my billing emails. The password is still the same. Since the changeover, if I try to use the old login portal it just redirects me to the new one. To go along with the change, they also offered me a $15/month discount for a one year contract, and put me on a free static IP address (I was paying $5/month for that, below their standard rate of $10/month). So I was pretty happy with that.

Thanks for sharing experience, that's what I was curious about if there were others in the same boat. That's unfortunate about the voicemail. And interesting about the IP / PPPoE change observation too. Yes, the calling up and waiting on hold is also why I put this on the backburner to follow up with them of what was going on.

Good suggestion with the new portal login against billing email. Gave that a go but nah - but i guess this is because the connection hasn't been moved yet unlike your one?