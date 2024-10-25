Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Old 2Degrees Customers Migration + New Plan Options
#317561 25-Oct-2024 23:43
I've got a connection which is an OG Snap account, with home phone plus and a static IP + Fritzbox 7490 lovingly provided in the early days of device testing by the 2degrees team here on Geekzone. 

 

On an entirely separate connection some months ago, the 2degrees promo team provided a discounted plan and a bonus account credit etc which was a good deal, but when i asked if I could get the same offer on a different connection too, they thought it'd be fine and had a look but they and their colleague couldn't find the existing account - so I'm guessing most of the customer base has been migrated over to the Vocus systems?  The old 2degreesbroadband portal used for login also shows an error when you login to the account and look at plan offers too so i'm guessing this is all on the way out.

 

Coming back to this some months later, I'm curious if anyone here knows where this migration has got to for older customers, at a guess it's the home phone plus holding things up?

  #3301668 26-Oct-2024 02:16
I am one of the original Snap customers. I have access to the current system and billing.

I am not sure what is being asked here.

If the account owner doesn't have access to the current portal then something is wrong. Surely they still get an invoice to pay and there's an account number there? Can't just "disappear".




  #3301912 26-Oct-2024 22:59
I got moved over to the new system fairly recently.  I was also an old Snap customer on home phone and static IP.  They moved me to a setup where the home phone still works, but there is no voicemail any more.  The new portal says voicemail is enabled, but it is not working.  And when I reconfigured my ER4 for the new connection, it was supposed to be all DHCP, but only IPv6 works on DHCP - I had to move IPv4 back on to PPPoE for it to work.  I have left it like that as it seems to work fine, but I doubt that is what they intended.  I really should ring them up and get it fixed, but I do not want to be on hold that long.

 

I can log in to the new portal, but the credentials changed.  Instead of using the old @snap.net.nz email address they supplied (which I never actually used), the new portal uses my real @<my domain> email address, which is where they always sent my billing emails.  The password is still the same.  Since the changeover, if I try to use the old login portal it just redirects me to the new one.

 

To go along with the change, they also offered me a $15/month discount for a one year contract, and put me on a free static IP address (I was paying $5/month for that, below their standard rate of $10/month).  So I was pretty happy with that.

  #3301915 26-Oct-2024 23:28
@fe31nz A little off topic, but this is working IPoE configuration for the Edgerouter (example from an Edgerouter 10X) on the "2degrees Next Gen" network:

 

 

 description "Chorus ONT"                                                       
 duplex auto                                                                    
 speed auto                                                                     
 vif 10 {                                                                       
     address dhcp                                                               
     description "2degrees IPoE"                                                
     dhcpv6-pd {                                                                
         pd 0 {                                                                 
             interface switch0 {                                                
                 host-address ::1                                               
                 no-dns                                                         
                 prefix-id :0                                                   
                 service slaac                                                  
             }                                                                  
             interface switch0.8 {                                              
                 host-address ::1                                               
                 no-dns                                                         
                 prefix-id :10                                                  
                 service slaac                                                  
             }                                                                  
             prefix-length /56                                                  
         }                                                                      
         rapid-commit enable                                                    
     }
     firewall {                                                                 
         in {                                                                   
             ipv6-name WAN6_IN                                                  
             name WAN_IN                                                        
         }                                                                      
         local {                                                                
             ipv6-name WAN6_LOCAL                                               
             name WAN_LOCAL                                                     
         }                                                                      
     }                                                                          
     ipv6 {                                                                     
         dup-addr-detect-transmits 1                                            
     }                                                                          
 }                                                                              

 

 

If this doesn't work then there's likely a configuration issue on their end. But with the Edgerouter there is full PPPoE offloading anyway so you could continue to use this.

 


							
						

						
												



												

												

												
    		    					#3301917 26-Oct-2024 23:40
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

 freitasm: I am one of the original Snap customers. I have access to the current system and billing.

I am not sure what is being asked here.

If the account owner doesn't have access to the current portal then something is wrong. Surely they still get an invoice to pay and there's an account number there? Can't just "disappear".
 
 
 
The account is still on the old portal:
 
https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/login
 
Which is the link from the comment on the bottom of the login page
 
>Having trouble signing in?
 
>If you're a Broadband customer from waaay back, try signing in here
 
Yes they still get an invoice etc fine. On this old portal, most functions still work but "Change Plan"  "Extras" and "Change Address" all produce errors eg ERROR CODE: CPADE-001, ERROR CODE: MAADE-001, etc. And of course the banner at the top of the portal promoting the fritzbox wifi extender fails too saying it can't process the request which is not a surprise either.
 
The account number and username that when cited to the 2degrees team on the phone, they could not find the account. They also couldn't find the billing account holder searching by name either. They did say they might have to transfer to a different team that wasn't available at that particular time and said they would email me with whether their account could get the promotional offer too. 
 
They then followed up with the email message "It seems that is an account I cannot access I will need some help and come back to you with an update this week.". When they didn't update, I didn't follow up as it wasn't a priority at the time and this went on the backburner.
 
So I was posting here as I was curious if anyone else was in the same situation, or anyone knew the status of the customer migration, as i'm under the impression there's basically an old system / new system running in parallel but I am guessing that most customers are moved over. And maybe - from my single data point - customers on the old system might may have greater difficulty accessing these newer promotions - so again curious of others experiences.
 
 fe31nz:
 
I got moved over to the new system fairly recently.  I was also an old Snap customer on home phone and static IP.  They moved me to a setup where the home phone still works, but there is no voicemail any more.  The new portal says voicemail is enabled, but it is not working.  And when I reconfigured my ER4 for the new connection, it was supposed to be all DHCP, but only IPv6 works on DHCP - I had to move IPv4 back on to PPPoE for it to work.  I have left it like that as it seems to work fine, but I doubt that is what they intended.  I really should ring them up and get it fixed, but I do not want to be on hold that long.
 
I can log in to the new portal, but the credentials changed.  Instead of using the old @snap.net.nz email address they supplied (which I never actually used), the new portal uses my real @<my domain> email address, which is where they always sent my billing emails.  The password is still the same.  Since the changeover, if I try to use the old login portal it just redirects me to the new one.
 
To go along with the change, they also offered me a $15/month discount for a one year contract, and put me on a free static IP address (I was paying $5/month for that, below their standard rate of $10/month).  So I was pretty happy with that.
 
 
Thanks for sharing experience, that's what I was curious about if there were others in the same boat. That's unfortunate about the voicemail. And interesting about the IP / PPPoE change observation too. Yes, the calling up and waiting on hold is also why I put this on the backburner to follow up with them of what was going on.
 
Good suggestion with the new portal login against billing email. Gave that a go but nah - but i guess this is because the connection hasn't been moved yet unlike your one?

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			


		    

		        

    			    
  

  
	

    		    					#3326858 1-Jan-2025 16:19
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

may not be the correct place, but have tried everywhere, how can you cancel home phone ?? did tell 2degrees a month or two ago, no change and cannot find how on the much improved customers pages..

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			


		    

		        

    			    
  

  
	

    		    					#3326859 1-Jan-2025 16:22
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

You will have to contact their call centre, request that the home phone be cancelled, and ask for a case number to confirm that it has been requested.
 
Make it clear that it's the home phone only, so they don't cancel your broadband service too.

							
						

						
												



												

												

												
    		    					#3326860 1-Jan-2025 16:27
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

Thanks Marcus,
 
as mentioned I did call them a month or so ago, will do again next week. they seem to be going from good to better on their website
 
Have a Great New Year Marcus 

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			


					

						

							

								

									


									
										
										

									
									

								
 
							

						

					


		    

		        

    			    
  

  
	

    		    					#3326874 1-Jan-2025 17:23
	    		    			
    				    	

	    				    

		    				    
    				    	

	    				    

Update,
 
have contacted 2Degrees and had my Broadband home phone disconnected, and assured that my broadband will remain intact 
 
Have been with then since the early days of Snap and they have just got better and better, very impressed...

							
						

						
						
				
					
 
				

			




  

    
    
		
    
