I've got a connection which is an OG Snap account, with home phone plus and a static IP + Fritzbox 7490 lovingly provided in the early days of device testing by the 2degrees team here on Geekzone.
On an entirely separate connection some months ago, the 2degrees promo team provided a discounted plan and a bonus account credit etc which was a good deal, but when i asked if I could get the same offer on a different connection too, they thought it'd be fine and had a look but they and their colleague couldn't find the existing account - so I'm guessing most of the customer base has been migrated over to the Vocus systems? The old 2degreesbroadband portal used for login also shows an error when you login to the account and look at plan offers too so i'm guessing this is all on the way out.
Coming back to this some months later, I'm curious if anyone here knows where this migration has got to for older customers, at a guess it's the home phone plus holding things up?