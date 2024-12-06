Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Data Pinata Not Working!
Loving the 2D 'Data Pinata' promotion; getting free data daily is great!

 

However, while it was working fine on my Pixel 3 phone, recently I've been unable to launch the Data Pinata game from the 2D Data Clock app.

 

Even a phone reboot didn't resolve it.

 

I can access it via datapinata.nz fine, but it's less convenient to get to that way.

 

Also, once I do win some data, the Data Clock app doesn't let me use it; it says 'Plan Needed'.

 

I am on an auto-renewing prepay monthly plan and a couple of weeks ago I was able to claim data prizes without issue.

 

Happy to help diagnose / test if someone @2degrees wants to fix this.

 

 

@SamF Which prepaid plan are you on?

 
 
 
 

$8 @Linux

@SamF that is the answer to your question and why it is not working for you!

First line in T&C's

Requires active $11 or above 2degrees consumer plan at time of win to redeem prizes



Huh, ok thanks for pointing that out @Linux.

 

Strangely, it worked for me for a couple of weeks after launch.

 

Must have been a glitch!

