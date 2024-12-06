Loving the 2D 'Data Pinata' promotion; getting free data daily is great!

However, while it was working fine on my Pixel 3 phone, recently I've been unable to launch the Data Pinata game from the 2D Data Clock app.

Even a phone reboot didn't resolve it.

I can access it via datapinata.nz fine, but it's less convenient to get to that way.

Also, once I do win some data, the Data Clock app doesn't let me use it; it says 'Plan Needed'.

I am on an auto-renewing prepay monthly plan and a couple of weeks ago I was able to claim data prizes without issue.

Happy to help diagnose / test if someone @2degrees wants to fix this.