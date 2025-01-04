There is something wrong if you can not use MTU 1500 on an IPoE (DHCP) fibre connection. Let alone have to go below 1492. But it does depend on just where those numbers are being applied. MTU 1500 is the standard size of the entire packet on an Ethernet connection, including all the IP headers, but not the Ethernet headers. Using MTU 1492 used to be necessary when you had a PPP connection to your ISP, as the PPP protocol needs 8 bytes of headers. But fibre connections in NZ are overprovisioned so that they will carry MTU 1508 packets, allowing the MTU for the Ethernet WAN connection on your router to be set to MTU 1508, the VLAN connection to be set to MTU 1508 and the PPP connection running over that to be set to MTU 1500. The extra bytes for VLAN headers are at the Ethernet level, so do not count in the MTU settings. And I believe the VLAN headers are stripped / added at the ONT port and not sent on the fibre as such - the ONT uses them in other ways than VLAN on your network.

OPNSense should allow you to do pings directly from the router, so you should be able to use the ping packet size settings to find out exactly what MTU works on your WAN connection to 2Degrees. Remember to do it for both IPv4 and IPv6. And you can probably also run Wireshark or tshark or tcpdump to capture problem traffic directly on the WAN port and see exactly what is happening, especially the ICMP/ICMPv6 reply packets.

I am on 2Degrees on a static IP address and am using MTU 1508 and PPPoE for my IPv4, with IPv6 running on IPoE. For some reason when 2Degrees moved me over to their new network, I could not get IPv4 to run on DHCP and have not tried again since. There were other problems with the move that have since been fixed (such as the landline phone voicemail not working), so it may be that my IPv4 DHCP problem has been fixed too, but as PPP is working fine I have not wanted to spend the time trying DHCP again.