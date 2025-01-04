Hello,
I have been facing ongoing fibre network issues for the last 2 weeks. Outside of the other mobile issues of the past 6 months.
Essentially services like Prime Video would fail to load from time to time. This evening if ended up being the website "https://pages.github.com" failing to load on any device on my network.Given how many documentation sites are backed by github pages, it has been causing me issues.
I have successfully mitigated it. It required dropping my MTU on my router (OPNSense) from 1492 to 1484. While I'm glad I could mitigate the issue, I'm curious as to why this is suddenly an issue? I was seeing heavy packet loss and high latency to a bunch of IP addresses with TCP handshake issues all over the place.
I'm hoping this fixes my temperamental networking issues as well but anyone have any ideas on why I would need to set this lower than the official 2Degrees documentation?
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help
Cheers!