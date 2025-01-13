sonyxperiageek

Same issue here on Orcon. Page load keeps timing out on Firefox / Chrome on Fedora and also on Chrome on Android. If I tether via my phone on Skinny (Spark) I have no issues.

I've now got a bunch of sites with issues including the ones covered in this thread

Interestingly almost all of the sites will load their homepage via curl. Also If I've recently access them via my phone tether they will load for a few minutes via my laptop on my Orcon fibre link.

I've got a ticket open, which they initially tried to close stating "upstream issue out of our control".