Anyone also having issues accessing imgur on Slingshot?
sonyxperiageek

#318387 13-Jan-2025 11:59
As per title, is anyone else having issues accessing imgur on Slingshot? Family Filter and Port Filtering settings are off in the MySlingshot website. Works fine on mobile data.

 




networkn
Networkn
  #3330851 13-Jan-2025 12:09
I am on Orcon and I was having trouble over the last few days. Slow or not opening. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

muppet
  #3330852 13-Jan-2025 12:14
I've had the strangest issues at home on a Linux laptop, it just won't load, or it will load but only after trying ~10-20 times.

 

But if I fire up the app on my Android, it works straight away.

 

 

 

I've done Wireshark and all sorts and it seems to be a Fastly problem (the CDN they use) but I haven't bothered to try and figure it past that.

 

Edit: I'm on a Mercury connection tho.

djtOtago
  #3330854 13-Jan-2025 12:26
First time I tried https://imgur.com/ it timed out. But loaded fine when I hit refresh (F5)



gehenna
  #3330855 13-Jan-2025 12:29
Slow on Orcon.  Only noticed when trying to open a few photos on Reddit that were hosted on Imgur.  Figured it was the other end.

openmedia
  #3330967 13-Jan-2025 13:45
Same issue here on Orcon. Page load keeps timing out on Firefox / Chrome on Fedora and also on Chrome on Android. If I tether via my phone on Skinny (Spark) I have no issues.

 

I've now got a bunch of sites with issues including the ones covered in this thread

 

Interestingly almost all of the sites will load their homepage via curl. Also If I've recently access them via my phone tether they will load for a few minutes via my laptop on my Orcon fibre link.

 

I've got a ticket open, which they initially tried to close stating "upstream issue out of our control".

 

 

 

 

 

 




tim0001
  #3331011 13-Jan-2025 17:27
I've had the problem for a few weeks with Sky Broadband.  Luckily it still works with Tor

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3331014 13-Jan-2025 17:40
All good here on Quic.

 

 




Kodiack
  #3331037 13-Jan-2025 19:54
I'm on 2degrees gigabit fibre. I don't use Imgur often, but I have noticed that it's often slow to load when someone links it. It's been especially slow over the past few days, and sometimes fails outright.

 

It looks to be a routing issue to Fastly, possibly? I'm seeing some consistently high latency at times, and spotty latency at others. This is to i.imgur.com with Cloudflare DNS.

 

 

sonyxperiageek

  #3331267 14-Jan-2025 10:39
Hmm okay good to hear it's not just me then.




networkn
Networkn
  #3331270 14-Jan-2025 10:44
openmedia:

 

I've got a ticket open, which they initially tried to close stating "upstream issue out of our control".

 

 

I was going to suggest someone do it :) 

 

 

openmedia
  #3331440 14-Jan-2025 14:17
There is a suggestion that the DIA filter is causing the issues - in which case why does it only impact 2Degrees and not Spark?




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3331470 14-Jan-2025 16:00
openmedia:

 

There is a suggestion that the DIA filter is causing the issues - in which case why does it only impact 2Degrees and not Spark?

 

Also not affecting me on Quic who also uses the DIA filter... this appears to be something totally different and only related to 2degrees.

 

I do however wish that 2degrees kept the Snap network / transit as it was a whole lot better than the Vocus mix IMHO.




Lorenceo
  #3331472 14-Jan-2025 16:03
I'm also experiencing issues with imgur. Using 2degrees fibre, with a static IP.

gbwelly
  #3331729 15-Jan-2025 10:19
openmedia:

 

There is a suggestion that the DIA filter is causing the issues - in which case why does it only impact 2Degrees and not Spark?

 

 

I'm on Spark (well BigPipe) and imgur.com is painfully slow to load (damn near times out). Tracert also goes via 124.150.165.62







