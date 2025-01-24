Hi all,

My 300/100 plan with degrees seems to have dropped to 90 mbps download on ethernet seemingly overnight (tested on desktop and laptop to ensure it isnt my port or NIC drivers etc). Previously for about a month it was working swimmingly, as advertised or even exceeding (around 430-500 on Ookla & others).

Wireless is pulling about 130-150 mbps download speed.

I would think maybe it could be the cable? but its a fresh dynamix cat 6 that was added with the fresh wiring a month or so ago. theres no kinks or anything in the cable. Wireless has dropped by about half also...

I have tried resetting the modem (Orbi 6 as per latest $75 2degrees plan) but not the ONT. Only other thing thats hard wired into the router is a hub that monitors the solar power. I live in Christchurch for reference.

There was some kerb work outside the driveway (I live down a lane) on the 16/17th of January and im wondering if possible they mucked it up?