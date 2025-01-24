Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Ethernet speeds dropped from 300mbps download to 90mbps overnight
#318500 24-Jan-2025 13:50
Hi all,

 

My 300/100 plan with degrees seems to have dropped to 90 mbps download on ethernet seemingly overnight (tested on desktop and laptop to ensure it isnt my port or NIC drivers etc). Previously for about a month it was working swimmingly, as advertised or even exceeding (around 430-500 on Ookla & others).

 

Wireless is pulling about 130-150 mbps download speed.

 

I would think maybe it could be the cable? but its a fresh dynamix cat 6 that was added with the fresh wiring a month or so ago. theres no kinks or anything in the cable. Wireless has dropped by about half also...

 

I have tried resetting the modem (Orbi 6 as per latest $75 2degrees plan) but not the ONT. Only other thing thats hard wired into the router is a hub that monitors the solar power. I live in Christchurch for reference.

 

There was some kerb work outside the driveway (I live down a lane) on the 16/17th of January and im wondering if possible they mucked it up?

 

 

 

 

  #3335179 24-Jan-2025 14:05
If internal wiring was done by an electrician you need to test it, a cheap continuity tester is good for starters.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3335184 24-Jan-2025 14:17
If you open "Control Panel\Network and Internet\Network Connections" in Windows, right click on the network adapter and choose "Status", it should tell you the network adapter's connection speed. Additionally, check the lights on the port the cable is plugged into on the Orbi, I believe Amber means 100Mbit, Green means 1000Mbit. At a guess, it sounds like your cable was terminated poorly and is causing noise. I've gone and fixed plenty of electrician installs in my day, they're not generally very good as data techs.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

  #3335313 24-Jan-2025 17:12
Yep, this sounds suspicously like a cable/termination fault, where the link has dropped down to 100Mbps instead of 1000Mbps due to all eight wires within the cable not having good continuity end-to-end.

For 100Mb connections, only two pairs of wiring within the cable are required, however for gigabit and above, all four are required. 

A hacky way of getting two connections over one cable is to use two pairs for each connection. Not recomended, but works in practice as a rough option.



  #3335457 24-Jan-2025 23:16
toejam316:

 

If you open "Control Panel\Network and Internet\Network Connections" in Windows, right click on the network adapter and choose "Status", it should tell you the network adapter's connection speed. Additionally, check the lights on the port the cable is plugged into on the Orbi, I believe Amber means 100Mbit, Green means 1000Mbit. At a guess, it sounds like your cable was terminated poorly and is causing noise. I've gone and fixed plenty of electrician installs in my day, they're not generally very good as data techs.

 

 

So my edition of the orbi for some reason doesn't show LEDs on the eth ports but I can confirm the link speed is showing as 1.0 Gbps

 

Do you think it still could be the electricians work even so? thanks for your input

