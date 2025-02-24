Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slingshot and 2Degrees, or how to frustrate an octagenerian...
pristle

158 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#318823 24-Feb-2025 13:08
...and his nominated tech helper

 

 

 

I was contacted by my mother last week asking to help George, her 88yo neighbour. George lives alone, has mobility issues and relied on his home line as he has no mobile.

 

 

 

In the last fortnight, George's Slingshot connected home phone stopped working. The cordless screen said 'check phone line'. I called Slingshot on his behalf, described the problem and also asked the simple question not account related, "has copper been withdrawn from his vicinity?". Flat refusal for a yay or nay because privacy. Irksome really.

 

Anyway, I visited him with a spare device and cables and tried them in the various BT copper sockets with no joy. I tried connecting a phone directly to the PSTN port on the ONT that had been installed a couple of years back. No voltage on the BT, dead copper.

 

So we called Slingshot, he pulled out all his Slingshot correspondence. The most recent was Dec 2023, advice that they were sending out paper correspondence anymore, but only via email....Problem! George did not have any internet, let alone email services.

 

When we finally got through to a helpdesk person, verified George was with me, we asked about the issue. They stated that 'emails out' advising clients that the copper was being withdrawn in George's area were sent out recently. I countered with "what email address do you have for George?", they responded that they don't have any record of an email address. I then asked "How then was George supposed to receive notice that his phone service was being cut?! Silence.

 

I said "moving on, how can we help George? Bear in mind he ONLY has a home phone. No mobile." The team member responded that they can't unless unless George signed up to an internet plan and purchased a modem. They further advised that "if he wanted a homeline only option running direct from the ONT, only Spark can assist. And that was explained in the email that went out". GGRRR

 

 

 

So we called Spark. I terminated the call with 'Jill' after 25 minutes when I realised I wasn't making headway. They were quite emphatic he needed to have a copper line because of his St John's medic alarm, unable to grasp he has a 4G connected unit that was installed last year. During this call, George said, "what about a cell phone?" So I terminated that call and we went through provider options for a 'Pay Monthly' account. He agreed that 2Degrees would be best.

 

 

 

So we called them. Their advice was that if he wanted a phone on the day, rather go to a store. Because of the mobility issue, I volunteered to go and get a phone. Pop into the store, I explained that a handset was needed and that user was unable to come with me. Their advice, "here, take this SIM, follow the instructions, you set up a new account online". Return to George with his new Samsung, follow instruction on putting in the SIM and following the call 200 process....No Network Registered. Call the helpdesk on my phone, they struggled to get past this wasn't a phone being added to my account. Eventually the 4th person I spoke said, just go online and create the account, you'll be allocated a phone number etc.

 

Great, done that bit. Credit Card loaded, phone number allocated, but no where to assign it to the SIM. Back to helpdesk, "no all you need is the phone number, the number on this SIM doesn't matter"..."How does the SIM get associated with the number?" Silence. "Mebbe tak it into a store"

 

So off I went. Same store it came from..."No we can't do anything but wait, it's in the system being processed...we don't know how long that'll take"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With 45+ years under my belt as a tech guy, I feel so frustrated. These things are supposed to make our lives simpler and easier. Well that's what we are encouraged to tell our clients.

 

 

SaltyNZ
8126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346324 24-Feb-2025 13:20
Sounds like the store gave you a SIM-swap SIM rather than a regular SIM. The SIM-swap SIMs are there to ... well, replace an existing SIM if it has failed. There is no MSISDN associated with a SIM-swap SIM as it will take your existing number when they swap the SIM over. The normal SIM would have worked out of the box as prepay (and can then be easily converted to postpay).

 

What branch was it? They should know the difference.




Behodar
10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346325 24-Feb-2025 13:22
Are you aware that Slingshot and 2degrees are the same company? I find it a little funny that after encountering such incompetence the first time around that you then proceeded to give them a second go.

 

I'd say to try Spark again and just don't mention the alarm at all. If it's connected via 4G then Spark doesn't need to know about it. [Edit: See below]

quentinreade
349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3346333 24-Feb-2025 13:52
Firstly, sorry to hear this, sounds less than ideal! Can you please PM me some details so we can look into this and put it right?

 

MaxineN
Max
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3346337 24-Feb-2025 14:02
Behodar:

 

Are you aware that Slingshot and 2degrees are the same company? I find it a little funny that after encountering such incompetence the first time around that you then proceeded to give them a second go.

 

I'd say to try Spark again and just don't mention the alarm at all. If it's connected via 4G then Spark doesn't need to know about it.

 

 

 

 

Except they could fall under the vulnerable process, and it is a requirement to ask during sign up.

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/vulnerable-consumers/?srsltid=AfmBOopc1u93O0M98-sULT8-UEeNNNm0AoV78FBLVigOatFvOQH4G75-

 

https://one.nz/faq/apply-vulnerable-customer-medical-dependency?srsltid=AfmBOopL5HT1pc2fN33vcbyBMkicLY9KGBlHmnDWu0JUJjOjQ-Z274SV

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/troubleshooting/111-vulnerable-consumers?srsltid=AfmBOooasUriu_MFqu2TZteFhQRA0GLNmavt1SpFo0OzAwlNoHy__HXi

 

 

 

Any form of connection should be substituted with a cell phone or a UPS or both. So yes they actually should know about it because if they do qualify for it, then it's not only extra peace of mind but also if something does happen, due diligence has been done.

 

In addition... I have seen in some instances where some layers are turned off to save power, if no comms is detected for a certain period, the alarm will trigger regardless which results in a call out.

 

4G FWA is not the best solution for medical alarms IMO.

 

quentinreade:

 

Firstly, sorry to hear this, sounds less than ideal! Can you please PM me some details so we can look into this and put it right?

 

Cheers!

 

 

Glad we're onto this, but this sounds like a massive training gap and it's these instances that need serious review and care. I have noticed some customer process slipping... I even have my own experience to share and whilst I did raise a complaint, what happened should not have happened (and this complaint is long resolved but still very worrying).




Behodar
10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346340 24-Feb-2025 14:16
Sorry, I hadn't twigged (even though it's written right there...) that it was a medical alarm as opposed to a security one.

SaltyNZ
8126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346347 24-Feb-2025 14:50
MaxineN:

 

In addition... I have seen in some instances where some layers are turned off to save power, if no comms is detected for a certain period, the alarm will trigger regardless which results in a call out.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, we saw the same in a particular model of device, regular as clockwork, once every day.




MaxineN
Max
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3346352 24-Feb-2025 15:03
SaltyNZ:

 

MaxineN:

 

In addition... I have seen in some instances where some layers are turned off to save power, if no comms is detected for a certain period, the alarm will trigger regardless which results in a call out.

 

 

Yeah, we saw the same in a particular model of device, regular as clockwork, once every day.

 

 

In it's fairness... did it receive a message to do a hand over to another layer before the layer was deactivated for power saving? 😉

 

Two sides to this coin.




SaltyNZ
8126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346365 24-Feb-2025 16:03
MaxineN:

 

In it's fairness... did it receive a message to do a hand over to another layer before the layer was deactivated for power saving? 😉

 

Two sides to this coin.

 

 

 

 

No, IIRC the power down was in its own firmware, rather than commanded by the RAN.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

RunningMan
8883 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346370 24-Feb-2025 16:15
pristle:[snip] When we finally got through to a helpdesk person, verified George was with me, we asked about the issue. They stated that 'emails out' advising clients that the copper was being withdrawn in George's area were sent out recently. I countered with "what email address do you have for George?", they responded that they don't have any record of an email address. I then asked "How then was George supposed to receive notice that his phone service was being cut?! Silence.

 

Wow. With a vulnerable customer too. Good to see staff on here trying to resolve this, as mistakes can happen.

pristle

158 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3346375 24-Feb-2025 16:43
Behodar:

 

1.Are you aware that Slingshot and 2degrees are the same company? 2.I find it a little funny that after encountering such incompetence the first time around that you then proceeded to give them a second go.

 

3.I'd say to try Spark again and just don't mention the alarm at all. If it's connected via 4G then Spark doesn't need to know about it. [Edit: See below]

 

 

1.As unfortunate as that sounds, I've been with 2Degreesfor well over 10 years, since they were and NZ only company and before tragedy struck. Been quite happy....until now that is.

 

2.Not a fair call. They have convoluted systems in the back office. Slingshot, I was able to talk to an NZ based support person. Handled the old boy badly I know. 2Degrees retail, back office and helpdesk are across 3 countries it seems. Nice to speak to fellow countrymen on the helpdesk, really happy that they're not restricted by legacy. Sadly hampered by rules of engagement. I recall similar difficulties when VFNZ acquired iHUG and ClearNet, that was a nightmare to deal with.

 

3.Spark? I didn't raise the alarm, they did. I tried very hard to explain to 'Jill' that she needs to ignore the alarm requirement, she wasn't getting it. Likewise she couldn't understand why copper is no longer on the table. I'm glad the call was recorded 'for training purposes', she needs to an update.

pristle

158 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3346378 24-Feb-2025 16:48
SaltyNZ:

 

Sounds like the store gave you a SIM-swap SIM rather than a regular SIM. The SIM-swap SIMs are there to ... well, replace an existing SIM if it has failed. There is no MSISDN associated with a SIM-swap SIM as it will take your existing number when they swap the SIM over. The normal SIM would have worked out of the box as prepay (and can then be easily converted to postpay).

 

What branch was it? They should know the difference.

 

 

I won't name and shame the store, but I'll be back at the store tomorrow to take issue. The person in store today was obtuse and less than helpful.

 

In retrospect I sense it would've been quicker and easier just to add him as another user on my account.

 

 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1928 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346380 24-Feb-2025 16:58
pristle:

 

I won't name and shame the store, but I'll be back at the store tomorrow to take issue. The person in store today was obtuse and less than helpful.

 

In retrospect I sense it would've been quicker and easier just to add him as another user on my account.

 

 

 

 

Please take up Q's offer above to assist. He can get a quick resolution to the problem. Neither of us are happy with the current outcome and keen to see this resolved ASAP.

SaltyNZ
8126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346498 25-Feb-2025 08:24
pristle:

 

 

 

I won't name and shame the store, but I'll be back at the store tomorrow to take issue. The person in store today was obtuse and less than helpful.

 

In retrospect I sense it would've been quicker and easier just to add him as another user on my account.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You don't need to name & shame it publicly, but do DM either me or Quentin.




pristle

158 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3346556 25-Feb-2025 11:30
Thank you for the Vocus team members who responded. We had a positive result last night.

 

George will be a happy man.

