2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Anyone else having issues with buying a value pack on 2degree's new SCP?
turtleattacks

#318909 3-Mar-2025 18:39
I suspended a pack as my parents were away for a few months and now it doesn't look like I can resume it immedidately? 

When I click on the packs it said it'll be applied at the next billing month?

 

 

 

turtleattacks

  #3349724 3-Mar-2025 19:11
Update: I called them and they had to do it for me manually. Only took 40 mins on the phone!

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
  #3349980 4-Mar-2025 12:58
turtleattacks:

 

Update: I called them and they had to do it for me manually. Only took 40 mins on the phone!

 

 

 

 

If you have issues in the self-care app again, you can do it via SMS too.




