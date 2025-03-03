I suspended a pack as my parents were away for a few months and now it doesn't look like I can resume it immedidately?
When I click on the packs it said it'll be applied at the next billing month?
Update: I called them and they had to do it for me manually. Only took 40 mins on the phone!
turtleattacks:
If you have issues in the self-care app again, you can do it via SMS too.
