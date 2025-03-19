Hi everyone,

We have just moved into our new home, it has a fibre connection. It is a 2 level house, semi rural (so cell signal can be crap in some areas of the house), Slingshot Gigantic Fibre connection. We have multiple devices that connects for various things - I work from home most of the time and have to have a stable and strong connection for MS Teams calls and the likes. Kids all have their own devices and and are into gaming as ell as using smart TV's using mostly streaming platforms. Currently using the generic type netcomms Slingshot router that is connected upstairs - we have multiple dead spots for signal, upstairs and downstairs, router is positioned in the lounge area where the Chorus box was installed. Router is connected via ethernet cable from the chorus box. The multiple dead spots is doing my head in, our bedroom situated bottom floor has literally no signal - tried a range extender, did not work and devices kept on switching between the extender and primary router. Will a mesh system work for us?? I really don't want to go and spend a truck load of $$ for a system that is not going to work?

Thanks for your help!