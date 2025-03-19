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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Rubbish Wifi signal in our new home - Slingshot Gigantic Fibre, will Mesh work?
Nix1029

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#319064 19-Mar-2025 11:33
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Hi everyone, 

 

We have just moved into our new home, it has a fibre connection. It is a 2 level house, semi rural (so cell signal can be crap in some areas of the house), Slingshot Gigantic Fibre connection. We have multiple devices that connects for various things - I work from home most of the time and have to have a stable and strong connection for MS Teams calls and the likes. Kids all have their own devices and and are into gaming as ell as using smart TV's using mostly streaming platforms. Currently using the generic type netcomms Slingshot router that is connected upstairs - we have multiple dead spots for signal, upstairs and downstairs, router is positioned in the lounge area where the Chorus box was installed. Router is connected via ethernet cable from the chorus box. The multiple dead spots is doing my head in, our bedroom situated bottom floor has literally no signal - tried a range extender, did not work and devices kept on switching between the extender and primary router. Will a mesh system work for us?? I really don't want to go and spend a truck load of $$ for a system that is not going to work? 

 

Thanks for your help!

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gehenna
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  #3355089 19-Mar-2025 11:35
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For your buget you want a retail mesh setup, yes.



Nix1029

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  #3355093 19-Mar-2025 11:40
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Is there specific brand and setup you can suggest? I am inundated with Netgear and TP link suggestions when I search online. I dont mind paying a bit more to ensure the correct setup and that it is going to end my signal woes... (by extra I mean slight more.. not endless money pit extra :P)

KiwiSurfer
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  #3355095 19-Mar-2025 11:50
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I've had good experience with the Netgear Orbi for a similar situation. Basically plug and play. You can either throw out your existing Netcomm and just use the Orbi (which I recommend) or you could keep the Netcomm, turn off its Wifi and just use the Orbi for Wireless.

 

It also replaced a extender setup that was there before I moved in -- it was much better than the extender setup.

 

I've also recommended it to others who have been able to set up and configure it themselves without me having to go round to help.



cddt
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  #3355105 19-Mar-2025 11:56
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Do you already have ethernet runs to multiple locations in the house? 




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JemS
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  #3355138 19-Mar-2025 12:11
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I have had great success with the TP-Link Deco X60. Solved our issues. Have now upgraded to a Ubiquiti access point system, but I still recommend the decos especially for the easiness of setup and low maintenance.




 

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Router: UXG-Lite

 

AP's: 2x U6-Pro, 1x U6-Lite, 1x UK-Ultra, 1x AC Mesh Pro

 

Phone: S26 Ultra

 

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Nix1029

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  #3355153 19-Mar-2025 13:46
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cddt:

 

Do you already have ethernet runs to multiple locations in the house? 

 

 

 

 

No we dont - just the one cable to the chorus box feeding into the current router 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
eonsim
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  #3355234 19-Mar-2025 15:40
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TP-link Deco is reliable and good value for money.

mrgsm021
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  #3355258 19-Mar-2025 16:23
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If running additional cabling isn't feasible then you'll want to consider tri-band mesh set up so the wireless backhaul between the mesh units does not eat into your bandwidth, so we don't get a subsequent post here complaining about slow speed on WiFi.

Nix1029

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  #3355677 20-Mar-2025 15:13
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mrgsm021:

 

If running additional cabling isn't feasible then you'll want to consider tri-band mesh set up so the wireless backhaul between the mesh units does not eat into your bandwidth, so we don't get a subsequent post here complaining about slow speed on WiFi.

 

 

 

 

Thanks! Will have to see how we can run cabling downstairs, bit tricky with an older home. For now I will be looking into the Deco x60 - looks very good in terms of usability and setup from the videos and reviews. 

k1w1k1d
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  #3355682 20-Mar-2025 15:45
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Is it concrete or wood floor on piles?

Nix1029

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  #3355684 20-Mar-2025 15:59
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k1w1k1d:

 

Is it concrete or wood floor on piles?

 

 

Ground Floor concrete block, 2nd floor wood flooring. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
mrgsm021
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  #3355693 20-Mar-2025 16:21
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Nix1029:

 

Thanks! Will have to see how we can run cabling downstairs, bit tricky with an older home. For now I will be looking into the Deco x60 - looks very good in terms of usability and setup from the videos and reviews. 

 

 

 

 

Yes, if you are able to run additional cabling to link up all the mesh units for Ethernet backhaul, the dualband Deco X60 would be just fine. 

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