Morning team,

I feel silly for asking this, but how do i change my prepay plan?

Currently i am on the $19 Monthly Prepay Plan. Circumstances allow me to change to the $8 Monthly Prepay Plan.

Using the app, is it as easy as pressing stop on the $19 plan, then buying the $8 plan?

Will i still have my rolled over minutes and data?

Appreciate any help anyone can provide.

Have a great day all.