Awe

Shock/horror! I got my Slingshot bill today and $111 is just not on par ... After a call, they offered me $96/m

Other less expensive suppliers (without checking the fine print) are as follow:

Ash Net - 85/mo for 9mo then $89/mo

Hotshot - 89.90/mo

Freedom Internet - $95

Should I stay with Slingshot? Or are these other ones just as good/bad (whichever your experience).

Who would you recommend?