2degrees thinks my phone doesn't support VoLTE. Are they right?
#319808 4-Jun-2025 19:14
I bought a new phone last year from a parallel importer - a Sony Xperia 1 V, model XQ-DQ72. Today I got an email from 2degrees saying "Unfortunately, our records show your device doesn't support 4G calling."

 

"This may be the case if your device was parallel imported or purchased overseas. Even though these phones can connect to 4G networks, they may not be fully compatible. This can include, not supporting calls over 4G including emergency calls and/or they may be missing a feature called 700MHz (or Band 28)."

 

Well, according to this website at least, this model supports Band 28. In fact it appears to support every band in use by 2degrees.

 

Not only that, but in my phone's settings, "4G Calling" is enabled. When I call another phone (which definitely does have VoLTE), my phone stays on "4G" or "4G+" in the status bar (rather than reverting to "3G" as I've seen people say it would if it didn't support VoLTE). I even used the "Field Test Mode" menu (dialling *#*#4636#*#*) to set the preferred network type to 5G and 4G only ("NR/LTE"), and the call still worked just fine.

 

So, (third party) documentation online shows it supports the right band, and VoLTE does seem to work. Do I have anything to worry about? Why would 2degrees think otherwise?

 

The only thing I can think of is that either they have just sent me the email because my phone isn't on their list of officially supported phones, or because my phone isn't reporting explicitly that it supports 700MHz. I noticed that in the service menu it says "mFrequencyRange=UNKNOWN" in the "LTE physical channel configuration" info. Though surely 2D knows when it actually connects...

 

Is there anything more I can do to verify that it is indeed compatible with the 3G shutdown?

  #3380560 4-Jun-2025 19:35
Make a 111 test call and see if it drops to 3G.

 

 




  #3380562 4-Jun-2025 19:40
Make sure you turn off your Wi-Fi, and make a phone call when connected to 4G. If your phone drops back down to 3G for the call, VoLTE isn't working with your phone and 2degrees.

 

Responsibility lies with the manufacturer, Sony, to include the VoLTE and/or Vowifi profiles for 2degrees, One NZ, Spark etc. Could be a big problem with the shutdown of 3g and with parallel imported handsets.

  #3380565 4-Jun-2025 19:49
I did that - for the test I mentioned in the first post, I wasn't connected to WiFi. As mentioned, it stays on 4G.

 

Is VoWiFi subject to the same issue? I mean, if I can test that and it works, does it suggest VoLTE might be fine also? They don't seem entirely related to me.

 

 

 

Erm, maybe, but I'm not sure 111 would appreciate that... Even if I hung up before they answered I'd be worried they'd call back and I'd rather not waste their precious time.



  #3380567 4-Jun-2025 19:56
Well it looks like VoLTE is working with your phone and 2degrees.

 

VoWifi is totally different. All you can do is test it and if it works you're set. 

  #3380570 4-Jun-2025 20:05
Interesting how this is the first Sony I've seen that actually does VoLTE.

 

 

 

I imagine 5G works fine too?




  #3380571 4-Jun-2025 20:06
Hmm, doesn't look like I can do WiFi calling. If I search "wifi calling" in Settings, it brings up the setting, but tapping on it takes me to a settings page which doesn't have that option (it has the 4G calling option only). In the Field Test Mode menu, I can see that while "VoLTE provisioned" is on (but the button is disabled), "Wi-Fi calling provisioned" is off (the button is also disabled).

  #3380572 4-Jun-2025 20:07
I'm not 100% on if it connects to 5G, I'll have to check when I head into town tomorrow. No 5G coverage at home.



  #3380583 4-Jun-2025 21:23
You can also try texting to 550 (free) but if we have sent you an email saying your phone isn't supported, that'll say the same.




  #3380587 4-Jun-2025 21:33
"Unfortunately, we're unable to confirm if your phone is 4G calling capable. Visit [...]"

