I was under the impression that my "4G" Pixel 3 would be fine after the 3G shutdown, but reading previous posts and given 2D's automated checking systems telling me otherwise, I'm beginning to wonder.

Someone mentioned that one way to check basic 4G compatibility was to make a call and see if the network mode drops to 3G.

However, I can't see where I can view the current network mode on my phone.

Anyone got any pointers / ideas?

