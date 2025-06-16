Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Data outages 2degrees in specific area - Helpdesk pushing back
KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319948 16-Jun-2025 18:00
Send private message quote this post

A couple of weeks back I noticed that my 2degrees mobile conection would have its data stop working in a specific area. I observed issues with data generally only within range of the Avondale Racrecourse site in Auckland. While it's not consistently off, it will stop working for some time and then come back then it'll stop working again.

 

Basically the phone reports good signal strength and everything looks like it should be fine. For example I osbserved the issue today even though RSRP was around -87dBm and RSRQ around -8dB -- i.e. pretty good reception and not a lot of traffic.

 

When data traffic stops working nothing works. Google Maps stops. Web browsing doesn't work. Emails doesn't load. Notifications gets delayed until data starts working again. Speedtests will not work. The phone still shows 4G in the status bar and as far as I can see the phone thinks it has a data connection.

 

Pretty much every time I go home from my workplace at that location Google Maps reports no internet connection and works out the route from memory and shows no traffic data (showing the "Internet Not Working" icon which looks like na cloud with a cross through it). As soon as I go over the hill where my phone handovers from the Avondale Racecourse site to the Avondale East site on the other side, Google Maps starts working again and shows traffic data etc. I can pretty much replicate this every time I go home.

 

I contacted 2degrees and they pushed back saying my phone was faulty and suggested several things e.g. reset network settings, take SIM out, reboot phone, blah, blah. Tried all that and zero difference.

 

I ended up getting a second SIM and putting it in a old Android phone. And yep it shows the exact same issues. Everywhere else both phones both SIMs work fine. This specific location, this specific cell site I see the data not working issues.

 

I reported this back to 2degrees who kept pushing back along the lines of "we don't know of any faults in that area so must be you". The tricky thing I guess is the issue comes and goes so maybe overall they're seeing normal levels of traffic -- but I am defintielty seeing periods of time when data doesn't work at all across two separate SIMs in two separate phones.

 

It's been almost a month and no change. I would've ported to One NZ (who my work phone is with -- excellent 5G service at home and both my two workplace locations vs 2degrees still running old legacy Huawei 4G gear at all 3 locations!) but I've accumlated a lot of rollover data I'm loathe to waste.

 

Any suggestions? I don't mind doing a couple more troubleshooting activities if it helps me to track down the issue.

Create new topic
gehenna
8563 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384824 16-Jun-2025 18:19
Send private message quote this post

Currently it's just you, so it might be you.  If you can corroborate it with another 2degrees connected device that will help.  However, it's not good enough for 2degrees to just say "it must be your phone" based on the symptoms you described.  There can be a myriad problems and there might still be no faults in the area.  It shouldn't have to be up to you to find another customer to corroborate your story, 2degrees needs to respond to this legit customer inquiry and send someone to replicate the fault and check their infrastructure, or the infrastructure they're a party to.  



KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384826 16-Jun-2025 18:22
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Currently it's just you, so it might be you.  If you can corroborate it with another 2degrees connected device that will help.  However, it's not good enough for 2degrees to just say "it must be your phone" based on the symptoms you described.  There can be a myriad problems and there might still be no faults in the area.  It shouldn't have to be up to you to find another customer to corroborate your story, 2degrees needs to respond to this legit customer inquiry and send someone to replicate the fault and check their infrastructure, or the infrastructure they're a party to.  

 

 

Thank you for not reading my post. You should work for 2degrees! :)

gehenna
8563 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384827 16-Jun-2025 18:23
Send private message quote this post

Don't be a dick.  If you read my post too you'll find I agree with you. That's why I said "If you can...." because if you can, then it's on them to do something.



KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384828 16-Jun-2025 18:24
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

I ended up getting a second SIM and putting it in a old Android phone. And yep it shows the exact same issues. Everywhere else both phones both SIMs work fine. This specific location, this specific cell site I see the data not working issues.

 

RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4627


  #3384829 16-Jun-2025 18:34
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:[snip] Currently it's just you, so it might be you.  If you can corroborate it with another 2degrees connected device that will help. 

 

KiwiSurfer:[snip] I ended up getting a second SIM and putting it in a old Android phone. And yep it shows the exact same issues. 

 

It seems the OP's already done exactly that, but still not getting traction with 2D.

gehenna
8563 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3777

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384830 16-Jun-2025 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Like I said, I'm not disagreeing with the statement.  That's me saying "if you can do it, then that will help".  Like, you've tested it, so it's helpful information for 2degrees to know and send someone.  Then I later said it shouldn't be up to the customer to find another customer to do the testing, which is what they would be indicating at 2degrees when giving that advice to most callers logging that ticket, because most callers won't have another SIM lying around to test.

 

Are we all clear now?

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1817 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1363

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3384848 16-Jun-2025 19:17
Send private message quote this post

Hmm... 

 

I've seen this same issue before but when I was team green (and never got to find the root cause as I unfortunately departed at this time) and this could clear itself if you,

 

A. Reattach (but this could come back within minutes to seconds).

 

B. Move (which you know works and does isolate the area)

 

 

 

The symptoms would be that a data connection would still be up (true, your UE reports it) and on the air interface traffic would be fine and you would not go into idle (although there is no traffic flowing, this is not what the eNodeB, the SGW and the PGW would see).

 

The other way it could present itself, however I don't think this is the case is if the eNodeB suddenly reports "I have no resources, handover please" and it hands you over but it fails and keeps you on the dead eNodeB.

 

 

 

@SaltyNZ

 

This is a complex fault that needs a good look at.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

snj

snj
230 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 141


  #3384856 16-Jun-2025 19:38
Send private message quote this post

Can emphasize with OP here, and sadly the grass isn't greener with reporting these issues to One at least based on my own experience a few months ago. I feel there is sometimes a reluctance to fully record the issues (even if it's a single report), which then potentially comes a self-reinforcing loop of "since it's just you...".

 

In my case, it was probably compounded by the fact that I was reporting an issue with a RCG tower, which I doubt the providers have the same insight for monitoring when prompted with a casual "I've got a customer saying there is something wrong with towers in X area, do you see anything?" type escalations. But it wasn't until I got a bit technical and showed them conclusive proof that the tower was rejecting One SIMs (but not 2D/etc SIMs, iirc the Cell ID or similar was identical and it was hard to argue otherwise with what I provided) that they put a proper escalation in (and lo and behold, it was fixed within about an hour after!).

 

The solution seems to be to have a device that can dump out the Cell IDs/etc when the problems occur. In my case the raw tab of the "Network Cell Info Lite" app provided just enough information at the right times (it'll at least give all the information about what bands the phones were attempting to use at the moment of the fault, and the location IDs/etc for them).

SaltyNZ
8301 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7942

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385005 17-Jun-2025 08:35
Send private message quote this post

I'll let the radio people know, but no promises I'm afraid. 




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385066 17-Jun-2025 13:55
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

I'll let the radio people know, but no promises I'm afraid. 

 

 

No worries.

 

If it helps here are some more data points:-

 

  • When data broken, VoLTE calls work fine -- at least it did to 200. Not sure if this helps to point at which layer things are broken?
  • 6069:2 seems to be the broken L1800 sector specifically. (broken for data but fine for VoLTE calls)
  • 6069:6 seems to work fine. I got a great speedtest result while attached to this sector.
  • As soon as handed back to 6069:2 data stopped working. When data started working again Speedtests would work fine only for the download test but fail the upload test -- an issue I've observed frequently.
  • I didn't have much time on my break to test 6069:4 but that seemed to be ok (though hard to find a location where this is the dominant cell and not 11327:6 from Avondale which is quite near by).

Should I also feed this back via the helpdesk?

 

I can also PM my number if the call to 200 I did this afternoon may help provide more detail on your end.

SaltyNZ
8301 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7942

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385079 17-Jun-2025 15:38
Send private message quote this post

RAN advise they have rebooted the cell (yes yes they turned it on and off again) and want to know if that has helped. If not they will block it temporarily (it has been seeing a lot of interference lately, apparently).




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385101 17-Jun-2025 16:45
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

RAN advise they have rebooted the cell (yes yes they turned it on and off again) and want to know if that has helped. If not they will block it temporarily (it has been seeing a lot of interference lately, apparently).

 

 

I left work near the site at 3:40pm today and was still seeing issues. Had the usual no data until handed over to the neighboring cell.

 

I'm next back at that location Monday next week so won't be able to report back until then.

 

Thanks for looking into this in the mean time! Much appreciated.

 

James

caffynz
279 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 103

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3386427 23-Jun-2025 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Today approx 3:30pm I travelled through Avondale, and noticed that even with full 4G signals my emails would just not load at all, even after killing the app and reloading it. 

 

This was along Ash St, between Rosebank and Great North Roads. Suspect same area as you, OP? 

 

Started working again as soon as I got onto Great North Road.

 

Unsure what other info I can give given I'm not in the area anymore. But maybe useful info for OP and 2degrees?

SaltyNZ
8301 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7942

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386910 25-Jun-2025 08:52
Send private message quote this post

RAN guys think @KiwiSurfer's original issue should now be fixed. After the work they did yesterday around mid-day, uplink traffic immediately doubled.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

KiwiSurfer

1499 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 792

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3392117 8-Jul-2025 19:17
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

RAN guys think @KiwiSurfer's original issue should now be fixed. After the work they did yesterday around mid-day, uplink traffic immediately doubled.

 

 

Apologies for the late reply. All working great now. Thank you for your help. :)

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 