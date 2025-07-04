Sorry for the dumb question but as the title says.

Experienced frequent disconnections over the last week. Would say connection has been pretty weird for the last month or so though (i.e. even streaming I keep buffering at 1440p/1080p whereas normally no issue - Youtube, Netflix etc).

On Monday it was particularly bad - my internet disconnected, icon showed reconnected on my pc, but couldn't even google anything before it disconnected again. I rebooted the router, switches and APs. No difference. Of course it was my WFH day and I ended up having to drive into the office coz I couldn't get any work done. Came home about 9pm, got on my PC expecting it to be fixed and lo and behold still dropping out.

Never had this problem before with any other ISP and first time also with this ISP (slingshot) though have experienced more buffering than ever before as of the last 2 months.

Anyways I looked up the Enable site and they did note some 'isolated issues' and to lodge a support ticket with the ISP - there was no indication of what area those issues were.

So I logged the ticket with Slingshot who today came back to me saying "I have checked your connection, I can see some manual disconnections every 3-5 days and can confirm that the dropouts you are experiencing do not appear to be visible from our end indicating network is working fine from our side of things. But there could be some wi-fi coverage issue there", before giving me the spiel about checking my wifi, router placement, factory reset etc.

Just curious how they would see the dropouts if the issue was on my end with my devices..?

The slingshot guy was polite so I don't really have any particular problem but just found it odd. Issue still not resolved but at least disconnecting only a couple times a day and quickly reconnects (i.e. fast enough for me to not get kicked out of my game, but I'll be frozen for like 20 secs)

Note I have my own router (Grandstream router and switches) so not any ISP provided gear where I might understand if they could manage it. Each room has Ethernet ports and the AP is in the living room connected to one of them. However my work pc is connected by wire and is disconnecting also all at the same time, so seems odd it would be on my end out of nowhere..