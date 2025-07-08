JamieWilson:

Hi all,

Longtime lurker here. I've recently moved into a new place in New Brighton (Christchurch), and what should have been a simple fibre broadband setup with 2degrees has become a frustrating saga. I'm hoping someone here might have advice-or at least relate.

Here's a breakdown of what's happened so far:

Address Confusion:

I've called 2degrees over ten times. Initially, they said my fibre was ready and set up-yet I had no internet. Then they repeatedly claimed my address (110A) didn't exist, only to later confirm it did. It's a standard unit down a shared driveway-nothing unusual.

Router Sent to Wrong Address:

After escalating things to a manager, they finally sent out a new Orbi router… but sent it to the neighbouring property at 110, not my actual address at 110A.

Enable Never Showed:

I was told multiple times that Enable (the fibre provider) had been contacted and a job ticket had been raised. This turned out to be untrue-only after chasing again did they actually lodge it. Despite this, I just received a feedback email from Enable asking how the visit went. They've never turned up.

Support Fatigue:

I work in ICT and manage 800+ websites across NZ, so I empathise with tech support. But the 2degrees outsourced team has been frustratingly inconsistent-poor communication, no notes carried over between calls, and repeated basic troubleshooting that I'd already done (e.g. swapping Ethernet ports). The fifth time I was walked through this, I'll admit I lost my cool-though not at the poor guy on the line.

Excess Fibre Cable:

There’s also what looks like an excess length of fibre cable loosely hanging out from the ONT box - I'm unsure if it's leftover from install or if it’s been tampered with, but no one from Enable has checked it or even visited the property to assess.

Here's my main question:

If they sent the router to 110 (not 110A), have they potentially provisioned and been troubleshooting the connection at the wrong house this entire time? And does that mean I'm paying for service at 110, not my actual address?

I've tried 3 ethernet cables and 2 routers. I'm seriously at breaking point. This has been the worst ISP experience I've had in decades. I genuinely thought nothing could top ihug back in the day-but this takes the cake.

Any advice appreciated-especially from anyone who's had similar shared driveway / unit number nightmares with Enable or 2degrees.

About to take my 11th and final call tomorrow - anything I should ask in particular? I will payback anyone who has advice which provides me a remedy!

EDIT: I just checked my 2degrees account - which was a headache to even find out how to login, there's 2-3 login pages for some reason. I saw it had the wrong address 110 - I just clicked move house to 110a. They confirmed multiple times over the phone that it was 110a after they'd gotten in wrong twice. Praise the lord it might be the solution.