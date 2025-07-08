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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Ongoing 2degrees Fibre Setup Nightmare at New Address
JamieWilson

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#320122 8-Jul-2025 19:54
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Hi all,

 

Longtime lurker here. I've recently moved into a new place in New Brighton (Christchurch), and what should have been a simple fibre broadband setup with 2degrees has become a frustrating saga. I'm hoping someone here might have advice-or at least relate.

 

Here's a breakdown of what's happened so far:

 

Address Confusion:
I've called 2degrees over ten times. Initially, they said my fibre was ready and set up-yet I had no internet. Then they repeatedly claimed my address (110A) didn't exist, only to later confirm it did. It's a standard unit down a shared driveway-nothing unusual.

 

Router Sent to Wrong Address:
After escalating things to a manager, they finally sent out a new Orbi router… but sent it to the neighbouring property at 110, not my actual address at 110A.

 

Enable Never Showed:
I was told multiple times that Enable (the fibre provider) had been contacted and a job ticket had been raised. This turned out to be untrue-only after chasing again did they actually lodge it. Despite this, I just received a feedback email from Enable asking how the visit went. They've never turned up.

 

Support Fatigue:
I work in ICT and manage 800+ websites across NZ, so I empathise with tech support. But the 2degrees outsourced team has been frustratingly inconsistent-poor communication, no notes carried over between calls, and repeated basic troubleshooting that I'd already done (e.g. swapping Ethernet ports). The fifth time I was walked through this, I'll admit I lost my cool-though not at the poor guy on the line.

 

Excess Fibre Cable:
There’s also what looks like an excess length of fibre cable loosely hanging out from the ONT box - I'm unsure if it's leftover from install or if it’s been tampered with, but no one from Enable has checked it or even visited the property to assess.

 

Here's my main question:
If they sent the router to 110 (not 110A), have they potentially provisioned and been troubleshooting the connection at the wrong house this entire time? And does that mean I'm paying for service at 110, not my actual address?

 

I've tried 3 ethernet cables and 2 routers. I'm seriously at breaking point. This has been the worst ISP experience I've had in decades. I genuinely thought nothing could top ihug back in the day-but this takes the cake.

 

Any advice appreciated-especially from anyone who's had similar shared driveway / unit number nightmares with Enable or 2degrees.

 

About to take my 11th and final call tomorrow - anything I should ask in particular? I will payback anyone who has advice which provides me a remedy!

 

 

 

EDIT: I just checked my 2degrees account - which was a headache to even find out how to login, there's 2-3 login pages for some reason. I saw it had the wrong address 110 - I just clicked move house to 110a. They confirmed multiple times over the phone that it was 110a after they'd gotten in wrong twice. Praise the lord it might be the solution.

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Delorean
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  #3392131 8-Jul-2025 20:04
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When you call back, be sure to have the ONT serial number ready so they can verify the correct terminal has been provisioned.

 

Service quality has noticeably declined since support was outsourced. You might want to consider switching to a provider with a local support team — it can make a big difference.

 

Personally, I’d cancel and go with another ISP.




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)



JamieWilson

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  #3392136 8-Jul-2025 20:11
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Thanks for the suggestion. I'll look into other ISP tomorrow if it's not sorted - is there anyone you'd suggest?

 

 

 

EDIT: Woops, just seen your signature - I guess Quic is one, haha.

Linux
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  #3392138 8-Jul-2025 20:21
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The staff in South Africa are the rudest people ever!

 

Email CEO of 2degrees and let him know



quickymart
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  #3392153 8-Jul-2025 21:22
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Maybe one for @nickmack or @aspired ?

NickMack
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  #3392158 8-Jul-2025 21:36
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I'll fire through CEO details off list




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Wheelbarrow01
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  #3392165 8-Jul-2025 22:10
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Delorean:

 

When you call back, be sure to have the ONT serial number ready so they can verify the correct terminal has been provisioned.

 

 

+1 for this ^^

 

Providing the serial number of your ONT is the fastest way to work out whether the physical address and the network record address are a match, or if there is a mix up somewhere.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

 
 
 
 

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JamieWilson

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  #3392166 8-Jul-2025 22:11
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Appreciate it, thank you - I'll send an email through. Fingers crossed! Yes, I've told them the serial number for the ONT box - they confirmed it was correct and that everything is fine. 

nztim
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  #3392250 9-Jul-2025 08:15
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My guess is that 110 is the legal address and "A" is an illegally split dwelling, and it is a single land parcel 

 

There will be two ONTs on the same Address, as others have said, just pass onto 2G the ONT Serial number 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

timmmay
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  #3392255 9-Jul-2025 09:16
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JamieWilson:

 

EDIT: Woops, just seen your signature - I guess Quic is one, haha.

 

 

From the Quic website... maybe not ideal for your situation where things aren't going well.

 

 

We don’t all need a support desk or ISP routers to get connected. Quic is all about being a stripped-back service. Self-supported, BYO router, fast broadband – delivered with IPv4 & IPv6! Too easy.

 

JamieWilson

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  #3392318 9-Jul-2025 11:35
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timmmay:

 

JamieWilson:

 

EDIT: Woops, just seen your signature - I guess Quic is one, haha.

 

 

From the Quic website... maybe not ideal for your situation where things aren't going well.

 

We don’t all need a support desk or ISP routers to get connected. Quic is all about being a stripped-back service. Self-supported, BYO router, fast broadband – delivered with IPv4 & IPv6! Too easy.

 

 

 

That actually sounds amazing, I'm going to look into it more. I didn't know this was a thing. My trouble with 2degrees is the support, not the technical side. Support keeps saying they've actioned things and not following through - which has lead to confusion and delay.

nztim
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  #3392321 9-Jul-2025 11:43
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@JamieWilson there is an address checker here https://www.enable.net.nz/ confirm there is a 110A yourstreet in the Enable Database

 

If not its two ONTs installed on 110 yourstreet 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

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JamieWilson

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  #3392335 9-Jul-2025 12:11
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nztim:

 

@JamieWilson there is an address checker here https://www.enable.net.nz/ confirm there is a 110A yourstreet in the Enable Database

 

If not its two ONTs installed on 110 yourstreet 

 



Hey Tim, 110A is in the Enable Database. "Good news! Fibre broadband is already installed inside this property."

Last night, before I went to bed, I went into my 2Degrees account on their website. Note, it's really strange because there's seriously 3 different login pages, all similar, but for different things. Terrible UX. 

Anyway, I saw that my address was set to 110!!! I clicked 'Moving house' and changed it to 110A, which showed up instantly. A couple hours later - it said my internet is setup. I wonder if this was the problem all along. I'd setup the switch of address on the phone, they confirmed it was changed at times - other times, they said it didn't exist. I'll have to wait for after to work and check. 

If it's none of these, I can only assume the ONT box has been tampered with during the last tenants moving out and I'll need enable to come in and investigate. 

What a nightmare, haha. Ah well, there's worse things I could stress about. Here's to hoping it's sorted when I get home.

ECHELON
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  #3392462 9-Jul-2025 15:54
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nztim:

 

My guess is that 110 is the legal address and "A" is an illegally split dwelling, and it is a single land parcel 

 

There will be two ONTs on the same Address, as others have said, just pass onto 2G the ONT Serial number 

 

 

Even in this case with multiple ONTs at one address record. Enable are not the greatest at provisioning the alternate ONT in my experience. I often will call them and ask them to rebuild the service to the correct ONT now because even with instructions added on orders their automation manages to pick it up and provision the same wrong ONT again.

 

Enable do have a customer facing line. I would recommend that if you've got an issue with an ISP telling you all is well and you're really sure it's not, call Enable to verify the ONT you've access to and they will confirm the address in their system and then direct you back to the ISP to fix their side of it.

 

Some ISP's call centre staff also wont have access to use the LFC portals directly and are also working through some an abstracted system where things might look correct to them and would be dependent on that info without checking with other internal teams. Until you have enough information given to the right person and the person with enough critical thinking to understand things aren't correct. 

tripper1000
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  #3392471 9-Jul-2025 16:24
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Regarding 110 vs 110A - one of my neighbours switched to a new ISP and in the process the letter got dropped from the street number and they changed the other neighbour to the new ISP instead, disconnected their phone and everything. 

 

They had a hell of a job trying to get things put back right. 

 

IMHO they shouldn't have 110 and 110A. It should be 110A and 110B - way less room for confusion. 

nztim
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  #3392477 9-Jul-2025 16:58
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tripper1000:

 

IMHO they shouldn't have 110 and 110A. It should be 110A and 110B - way less room for confusion. 

 

 

IMHO they should go back to Losing ISP/Account Number Validation 

 

Been able to churn without cross checking this stuff is crazy!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

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