Why is it that decades go by and ISP tech support is still the same?!

I've been with 2D for about 8 years I think for Broadband and they've been great, speeds are great, service is great, good price deals etc.

Since March/April my WoW ping has jumped from 20ms to 200ms consistently. 185-205 all the time except randomly some nights between 10 and 11 it'll spike to thousands just for fun.

Tracert shows me that it's a Vocus thing, it's 2ms until the hop before the WoW server where it jumps to 185+

Initial contact with 2D got me "I have done a little looking into this and there have been quite a few complaints about Lag from NZ for WoW since March."

Promising? Not so much, all downhill from there. Passed on to front line tech support to run through the usual speed tests, factory resets etc.

I'm now butting heads with them because they are asking for a line test with my PC directly cabled to the modem. My modem is in a cabinet a long way from my PC. That said, I dragged out a long ethernet cable and did it anyway but now I get some "Request Entity Too Large" error when running the speed test software which they seem unable to resolve. And I'm not doing it again, it's an absolute pain and totally pointless, the original speed test which ran successfully showed now issues at all, speeds are fine, ping times are fine. The only noticeable issue is the latency to WoW servers which they've admitted is an issue.

But, the techs I'm emailing flat out refuse to escalate this further without a direct cabled line test.

Does anyone have any other contacts, suggestions, hope they can breathe into me. I actually do like 2 degrees but honestly, the same shpiel from the first line of tech support makes me want to punch a wall...

PS: new account here but only because I can no longer access old account's email :(

Also, I play on Jubei'thos, Oceanic server. Tracert is to 103.4.115.248